Curry signs new million dollar contract with Golden State
Olympic basketball champion Stephen Curry will also play for the Golden State Warriors in the 2026/2027 NBA season. As the former champion from San Francisco announced, the league’s best long-distance shooter has extended his contract, which expires in two years, for another season. This will earn him 62.6 million dollars (56.5 million euros).
This means that the 36-year-old will receive a total of around 178 million dollars (160 million euros) over the next three seasons. At the end of the 2026/2027 season, Curry will have earned just 532 million dollars (480 million euros) in salaries during his career. Only LeBron James, with 580 million dollars (523 million euros), has earned more in the history of the North American league.
Curry is entering his 16th season with the Warriors, with whom he won the championship four times. He was twice named most valuable player in a single season and was nominated for the All-Star game ten times. His three-point shots, some of them spectacular, in the final phase against hosts France helped the US team win the gold medal in the Olympic final in Paris.
Johnson in the Giants’ 53-man squad
First Jakob Johnson was dropped, then he was added to the practice squad, and now the football pro from Stuttgart is in the New York Giants squad. Because Austin Schlottmann was injured, Johnson was promoted to the NFL team’s 53-man squad a good week before the start of the season. The Giants announced this on their website.
Johnson, who is intended to play as a tight end or fullback, signed in New York during the preseason. After appearing in the last two test games, the 29-year-old was somewhat surprisingly left out of the final squad reduction, but was accepted into the practice squad. The Swabian has now been promoted.
For Johnson, four-time Super Bowl winner New York is his third stop in the US professional league. His contract with the Las Vegas Raiders expired after last season. He spent two seasons in the gambling metropolis, before that Johnson played for the six-time champion New England Patriots from 2019 to 2021.
Besides Johnson, only the German-Americans Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions/Wide Receiver) and Brandon Coleman (Washington Commanders/Offensive Tackle) have made it into their team’s squad. From a German perspective, the practice squad includes Marcel Dabo (Reutlingen/Safety/Indianapolis Colts), Kilian Zierer (Munich/Offensive Tackle/Houston Texans), Equanimeous St. Brown (Wide Receiver/New Orleans Saints) and Lorenz Metz (Neuötting/Offensive Tackle/Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Each club is allowed to include 16 players in the practice squad, with an additional 17th place reserved exclusively for an international professional.
#sports #compact #Curry #signs #million #dollar #contract #German #NFL
Leave a Reply