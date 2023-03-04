US sports compact Curious brother swap in the NHL – Draisaitl scores twice
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Ice hockey: First brother swap in the NHL
In the North American ice hockey league NHL, Canadian brothers Nick and Brett Ritchie have become part of a curious deal. The two brothers’ clubs simply swapped each other’s strikers. 27-year-old Nick Ritchie is moving from the Arizona Coyotes to the Calgary Flames, while his brother Brett, who is two years his senior, is going in the opposite direction. According to American media, it is the first brother swap in NHL history.
“I think that was already leaked, so when I called them they laughed,” said Brad Treliving, Flames general manager. “It’s unique, and I had a laugh with both of them while we talked.” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said, “I told[Nick Ritchie]that it’s cheap to live in: you can go to his house go and he into yours.”
The swap deal also includes two other personal details: Arizona also secured defender Connor Mackey. Defensive specialist Troy Stecher will be skating for the Flames in the future.
The transfer deadline in the NHL ended on Friday (local time). In total, the clubs in the world’s best ice hockey league recorded 65 transfers. Among others, the best team in the league, the Boston Bruins, was strengthened with Dmitri Orlow from the Washington Capitals and Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings. Three-time Stanley Cup winner Patrick Kane traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers.
Basketball: Franz Wagner injured, Lakers lose without James
The Orlando Magic around the German brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner have achieved an important victory in the North American basketball league NBA. However, Franz Wagner injured his left ankle during the 117:106 win of the Magic on Friday evening (local time) at the Charlotte Hornets.
The 21-year-old national player did not return to the field after the half-time break. He scored nine points in the first half. His brother Moritz recorded 13 points, six rebounds and two ball wins. The best Magic pitcher was Paolo Banchero with 31 points.
The Magic remain 13th in the Eastern Conference after the win and maintained their small playoff chances. To reach the decisive stage in the championship race, Orlando would need a winning streak in the final quarter of the season. For a month, a win in the next game was always followed by a loss.
The New York Knicks with the German center Isaiah Hartenstein are much more consistent and on a direct playoff course. With 122:120 at the Miami Heat, the Knicks achieved their eighth win in a row. Julius Randle shone with 43 points and in the last second countered Miami’s Tyler Herro with a wild converted three-pointer. Hartenstein contributed four points and four rebounds to the success, but had a significant share in the victory beyond the statistics. With him on the field, the Knicks scored 22 points more than the Heat.
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a setback in the fight for the playoffs. The team, which has been without star player LeBron James for three weeks, lost 102-110 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The German national team captain Dennis Schröder gave a strong twelve assists, but hit only three of his 13 throws for six points.
At the top of the Western Conference, table leader Denver Nuggets continued to pull away with a 113:97 against pursuers Memphis Grizzlies. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics failed to return to the top. Boston gave up a 28-point lead against the Brooklyn Nets and lost 105:115. The Nets managed the biggest comeback of this NBA season in one game.
Led by their star attackers, the Edmonton Oilers remain on course for the playoffs in the North American ice hockey league NHL. Germany international Leon Draisaitl scored twice in the 6-3 (1-0, 3-0, 2-3) win against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday evening (local time) and added another goal. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto also scored twice, while Connor McDavid failed to do so for the first time in five games in a row. The top scorer in the league recorded three assists this time.
Draisaitl was involved in at least one goal in the eleventh game in a row against Winnipeg and is second in the league with 93 points behind his teammate McDavid (121). Nugent-Hopkins also ranks among the top ten scorers in the NHL.
The Oilers have now won four of their last six games and hold the first wildcard spot for the Western Conference playoffs. They are currently nine points clear of a non-playoff spot but only three behind conference leaders the Dallas Stars.
Just ahead of the Oilers are the Seattle Kraken, tied on points, with German goaltender Philipp Grubauer holding on to his second straight win in the Kraken’s 4-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets. Grubauer parried 21 shots on goal.
#sports #compact #Curious #brother #swap #NHL #Draisaitl #scores
Leave a Reply