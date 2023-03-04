The New York Knicks with the German center Isaiah Hartenstein are much more consistent and on a direct playoff course. With 122:120 at the Miami Heat, the Knicks achieved their eighth win in a row. Julius Randle shone with 43 points and in the last second countered Miami’s Tyler Herro with a wild converted three-pointer. Hartenstein contributed four points and four rebounds to the success, but had a significant share in the victory beyond the statistics. With him on the field, the Knicks scored 22 points more than the Heat.