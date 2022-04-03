US sports compact



Wacky series torn – NHL professional missed the magic 1000 mark



Keith Yandle of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Photo: AP/Corey Sipkin





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







ice Hockey: Crazy streak ripped by Keith Yandle from the Flyers

After 989 non-stop NHL appearances, “Ironman” Keith Yandle’s record streak in the North American professional ice hockey league is over. The defender was dropped from the squad by the Philadelphia Flyers before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (3:6), for the first time since March 26, 2009 the all-time favorite was only a spectator. Eleven games were missing from the magic 1000.



Info The most dramatic Super Bowls in history

Photo: AP/Kathy Willens





Yandle is not injured, the veteran was a so-called “healthy scratch”. The decision to forego the cherished veteran raised some eyebrows – the Flyers are no longer in with a chance of making the playoffs.

“Of course that’s not the message you want to hear,” said Yandle: “It’s just the time just before the end of the season when you help young games to have more playing time. My job is to help the boys and I’m a good teammate to be.”

At the end of January, the professional drew level with the previously sole record holder Doug Jarvis with his 964th bet. Yandle now fears that he will lose his record in 2022: Arizona Coyotes forward Phil Kessel has played 968 games in a row.







In his career, Yandle has completed 1099 main round games, plus 58 play-off games. The 35-year-old has played for the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Flyers since the 2006-07 season.

Ice Hockey: Storm with first scorer point for Colorado



34 pics That’s how the NFL teams get their names

Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





Nico Sturm has continued his winning streak with Colorado Avalanche in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL, scoring the first point for his new team. With a 3-2 home win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Denver team celebrated their third win in a row and are still the best team in the league with 104 points.

The 26-year-old Sturm prepared the 2-1 through Nicolas Aube-Kubel, giving him nine goals and nine assists this season. In mid-March, the Minnesota Wild attacker switched to the Avalanche.



Info All Super Bowl winners since 1967

Photo: AFP/VALERIE MACON





If the Vegas Golden Knights lose to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, Colorado will be the first team to secure their playoff ticket.

Basketball: Nets miss direct playoff entry despite Durant best

The Brooklyn Nets missed the direct playoff entry. At the Atlanta Hawks, they lost 115-122 despite a new career high from superstar Kevin Durant.

Durant scored 55 points and Kyrie Irving also had a good day with 31 points. The remaining Nets players, however, remained in the single-digit point range. They also gave the Hawks 49 free throws, so the Nets now have to take a detour via the so-called play-in. The Hawks converted 37 free throws.

The Charlotte Hornets will have to take the same path. They clearly lost 114:144 to the Philadelphia 76ers in Gordon Hayward’s comeback. The 76ers, in which superstar Joel Embiid was the best pitcher with 29 points, have the chance to get a better placement. They are currently just two wins behind leaders Miami Heat, who beat the Chicago Bulls 127-109.

Basketball: farewell with 1202 victories – career of “Coach K” ended

After 42 years at Duke University, the extraordinary career of “Coach K” is over: Mike Krzyzewski, coach with the most wins (1202) in US college basketball, failed with his Blue Devils in the semifinals of the Final Four, the former national coach goes into well-deserved retirement.







The University of Durham, North Carolina team lost in a crowd of 70,602 in the New Orleans Superdome to great rival University of North Carolina 77-81 in hopes of a sixth title under Krzyzewski in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament after 1991 , 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015 broke up.

North Carolina, former college of basketball icon Michael Jordan, meets the top seeded team from the University of Kansas in the final on Tuesday night (CEST).

“It wasn’t about me,” said Krzyzewski: “I’ve always said throughout my career that my season should end in a way that my players shed either tears of joy or sadness. Because then you know that they gave their all have. I myself will deal with all of this in my own way at some point.”

Krzyzewski took up his post with the Blue Devils in 1980, only John Wooden (UCLA) was more successful than the 75-year-old with ten championships. Krzyzewski worked as national coach for eleven years (2005-2016), during which time Team USA won three Olympic and two World Championship golds. Only one game was lost under his direction – the 2006 World Cup semifinals.

The Hall of Famer, son of Polish immigrants and trained at the West Point Military Academy, will be replaced by his previous assistant coach Jon Scheyer for the new season.

(RP/SID/dpa)