Cowboys win NFL clash against Philadelphia Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys inflicted their second defeat in a row on the Philadelphia Eagles and greatly increased the tension in the National Football League playoff race. With a score of 33:13, the Cowboys took the lead in the NFC East on Sunday. Dallas, Philadelphia and the San Francisco 49ers each have ten wins and three defeats. The 49ers are at the top of the NFC and are guaranteed playoff participation should the Green Bay Packers unexpectedly lose against the New York Giants on Monday evening (local time).
Because of the remaining pairings in the four weeks until the end of the main round, the Eagles still have everything in their own hands. In addition, last season's Super Bowl participant is not allowed to lose in the two duels with the Giants, nor against the Seattle Seahawks or the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas has significantly more difficult opponents.
“It was a great team win,” said quarterback Dak Prescott after the convincing win against Philadelphia. “We are all committed to the same goal and have great chemistry in the locker room. There's a lot of love for each other all week.” Prescott had two touchdown passes. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey hit four field goals and has never missed in his career.
Chiefs quarterback Mahomes pissed off after Bills defeat
After the fourth defeat in the past six games, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was probably more angry with the referees than ever before in his NFL career. The 17:20 loss against the Buffalo Bills annoyed the superstar so much that he had to be held back by his teammates, shouting loudly, and even at a distance at the press conference he still had no understanding of the referees. “That’s really hard to swallow,” Mahomes complained. Chiefs coach Andy Reid even called the scene “embarrassing for the NFL.”
What happened? The Super Bowl champions secured what was supposed to be the winning touchdown with a clever, courageous and brilliantly executed trick play. Mahomes threw to Travis Kelce, who ran a few steps with the ball and then threw it to Kadarius Toney. He had free rein and scored the touchdown – the fans in Arrowhead Stadium celebrated. The problem: Toney had positioned himself a little too far forward; at the start of the play, the tip of his foot was closer to the end zone than the ball. This is not allowed. “In my career, no one has ever called a foul for off-offense, and when they pay attention, they warn you. There wasn't a single warning in the game. “And then a decision like that in the last minutes of the game?” complained Mahomes.
The Chiefs are still leading their division after the bankruptcy and don't have to worry too much about qualifying for the playoffs. But the football players, who are used to success, will probably not have home advantage; the gap to the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins is now difficult to catch up with only four games left. Mahomes is not familiar with having to compete away from home in the playoffs – and was probably so angry and upset about the prospect.
Four weeks before the end of the main round, the NFL is still completely open in many divisions. The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, have been almost certain of first place so far, but are putting themselves in trouble.
Lions lose to Bears – exciting playoff race in NFL
The Detroit Lions around Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a defeat in the NFL for the second time in three games and may still have to worry about participation in the playoffs after losing 13:28 against the Chicago Bears. With four defeats, first place in the NFC North and secure qualification are in danger with four games remaining – especially since there are two more games against division rivals Minnesota Vikings.
St. Brown had a poor game by its standards, catching only 3 of the 11 passes its way for a total of 21 yards. He hasn't gained so much space all season. A brother duel with Equanimeous St. Brown did not take place because the Chicago Bears pass receiver was unable to play with a torn muscle fiber in his chest. The Lions hurt themselves with three turnovers. Quarterback Jared Goff had two interceptions, plus a fumble after a failed snap. For the Bears around playmaker Justin Fields, it was the fifth win and the third from the last four games.
In the highly competitive AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens defended their lead at the top by beating the Los Angeles Rams 37:31 after overtime. With 10 wins in 14 games, the team around quarterback Lamar Jackson is still two wins ahead of the Cleveland Browns, who won their home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars 31:27. The Cincinnati Bengals kept their playoff chances alive with a 34:14 win against the Indianapolis Colts and at the same time ensured that the Jaguars defended their lead over the Colts despite their own defeat.
In the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29:25 against the Atlanta Falcons and now have six wins and seven defeats. Because the New Orleans Saints won their duel with the Carolina Panthers 28:6, the Bucs, the Falcons and the Saints have the same record four weeks before the end of the main round.
NHL: Draisaitl and Oilers with seventh win in a row
Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers are still on the rise in the North American ice hockey league NHL. With a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils, they achieved their seventh win in a row. Draisaitl contributed his 21st assist. After their miserable start to the season, the Oilers now have twelve wins and twelve defeats each.
Things went less well for the other German national players. Nico Sturm lost with the San Jose Sharks 4:5 after overtime against the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks lost 2:4 to the Washington Capitals. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer watched Seattle Kraken's 3-0 defeat against the Minnesota Wild from the bench.
#sports #compact #Cowboys #win #top #game #Mahomes #pissed #Chiefs #bankruptcy
Leave a Reply