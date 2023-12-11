What happened? The Super Bowl champions secured what was supposed to be the winning touchdown with a clever, courageous and brilliantly executed trick play. Mahomes threw to Travis Kelce, who ran a few steps with the ball and then threw it to Kadarius Toney. He had free rein and scored the touchdown – the fans in Arrowhead Stadium celebrated. The problem: Toney had positioned himself a little too far forward; at the start of the play, the tip of his foot was closer to the end zone than the ball. This is not allowed. “In my career, no one has ever called a foul for off-offense, and when they pay attention, they warn you. There wasn't a single warning in the game. “And then a decision like that in the last minutes of the game?” complained Mahomes.