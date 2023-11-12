The evening went less well for national team captain Dennis Schröder. With the Toronto Raptors he lost 94:117 to his former team Boston Celtics. After two recent wins against the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks, the Raptors couldn’t get going at all in Boston and were consistently behind in the last three quarters. Schröder had 14 points and 4 assists, the best scorer was Jaylen Brown with 29 points for the Celtics.