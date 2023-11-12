NHL: Coach change at Draisaitl’s club Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers around top German player Leon Draisaitl (28) have separated from head coach Jay Woodcroft and his assistant Dave Manson. As the ice hockey club from the North American professional league NHL announced on Sunday, a successor has already been chosen in Kris Knoblauch.
Even a 4-1 win on Saturday in Seattle could not keep the 47-year-old Woodcroft, who took up the job in Edmonton in February 2022, in office. The Stanley Cup contender from Canada, which got off to a weak start, lost ten of the first 13 games of the season.
Knobloch comes directly from the Hartford Wolf Packs of the American Hockey League, the second highest ice hockey league in North America. As an assistant, the 45-year-old brings with him four-time Stanley Cup winner Paul Coffey (62), who spent his most successful time as a player with the Oilers.
Basketball: Wagners lead Orlando to victory – Schröder loses with Toronto
World champions Franz and Moritz Wagner led the Orlando Magic to a clear NBA victory against the Milwaukee Bucks around their star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Berlin brothers scored 24 and 19 points at 112:97 on Saturday evening (local time). Franz Wagner also had six rebounds and three assists, his older brother Moritz had four rebounds and one assist. The 19 points for him were also his season best.
For the Magic it was their fifth win in their ninth game of the season. Despite Antetokounmpo’s 35 points, the championship candidate from Milwaukee was only ahead in the first quarter and otherwise constantly trailed the convincing hosts.
The evening went less well for national team captain Dennis Schröder. With the Toronto Raptors he lost 94:117 to his former team Boston Celtics. After two recent wins against the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks, the Raptors couldn’t get going at all in Boston and were consistently behind in the last three quarters. Schröder had 14 points and 4 assists, the best scorer was Jaylen Brown with 29 points for the Celtics.
Ice hockey: Seider back on the road to success with Detroit
Ice hockey runner-up Moritz Seider has found his way back to success in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings. After two defeats, the eleven-time champions defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5:4 and moved up to second place in the Atlantic Conference. Seider, top performer in the national team’s historic silver coup at the World Cup in Tampere, remained without a scorer point.
After a dream start with five wins in the first six games, the Red Wings had recently lost six of eight games. Nevertheless, they are well in the race for a play-off place, which they last achieved in 2016.
Basketball: NBA professional Oubre Jr. in hospital after traffic accident
NBA professional Kelly Oubre Jr. was injured in a traffic accident in Philadelphia and was taken to the hospital. A spokesman for the Philadelphia 76ers announced this on Saturday evening (local time). The 27-year-old was walking near his home when he was hit by a vehicle. His health is stable, but he has to take a longer break due to the injuries. No further information was initially provided.
The 76ers assume that Oubre Jr. can be used again before the end of the season. The development player has averaged more than 16 points and 29 minutes of playing time per game so far this season.
Ice hockey: Oilers end after losing streak in the NHL
The Edmonton Oilers around Germany’s ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl have recorded their third win of the season in the North American NHL league after four defeats. The Oilers won 4-1 at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (local time), but are still the second weakest team in the NHL after already losing ten games. This time Draisaitl had no involvement in the goal.
The match winner in Seattle was Zach Hyman with an early hat trick. Hyman scored in the 10th, 15th and 19th minutes for a 3-0 lead and became only the second Oilers professional after legend Wayne Gretzky to achieve a flawless hat trick in the first third. Gretzky achieved this almost 37 years ago.
Dylan Holloway even scored to make it 4-0 shortly before the end of the first period, and after the break the German national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer remained on the bench for Seattle. For the hosts it was also their tenth defeat out of five successes so far.
