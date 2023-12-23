The Detroit Red Wings with German national ice hockey player Moritz Seider have won again in the NHL after four recent defeats. The Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in a wild game 7-6 after a penalty shootout on Friday evening (local time).
Detroit was already leading 5-1 after the first third, but was temporarily behind after five goals in a row from the Flyers in the final third. Dylan Larkin scored the equalizer, assisted by Seider, who ended up with two assists. Player of the evening was Patrick Kane, who scored two goals and was decisive in the penalty shootout.
The Edmonton Oilers got their second win in a row, beating the New York Rangers, the team with the highest points in the Eastern Conference. Even without Leon Draisaitl's contribution to the goal, the Oilers prevailed 4:3 (0:1, 0:0, 4:2) thanks to a strong final third. Goaltender Stuart Skinner kept the Oilers in the game with 31 saves.
In contrast to the Red Wings and Oilers, who at least have their eye on the wild card spots, the playoffs are currently not an issue for the Chicago Blackhawks and Lukas Reichel. Despite having a two-goal lead, the team lost 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens. Chicago has the fewest points in the league alongside the San Jose Sharks.
Schröder and Raptors lose to 76ers for strong Embiid
Basketball world champion Dennis Schröder is still not getting going with the Toronto Raptors in the NBA. The German point guard lost with the Canadians 111:121 (58:61) against the in-form Philadelphia 76ers around the outstanding Joel Embiid. Last season's MVP scored 31 points despite an injury, meaning the Cameroonian has now scored at least 30 points in 14 games in a row.
Embiid's streak is the longest in the league since James Harden, who scored at least 30 points in 32 games in the 2018/19 season. The 29-year-old Embiid was already bent over in the first quarter, but he bit through and finally turned it around. The center also contributed ten rebounds and nine assists to the 76ers' eighth win in the last nine games.
His teammates Tobias Harris (33 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists) and Tyrese Maxey (33, 8, 7) were also in strong form. Schröder from Braunschweig showed an average performance with six points, three rebounds and six assists. Toronto is in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference with 11:17 wins, while Philadelphia is in third place (20:8).
The Dallas Mavericks suffered a tough defeat at the Houston Rockets without superstar Luka Doncic, who injured his thigh. The team from Texas, which still has to do without German power forward Maximilian Kleber (toe injury), lost 96:122 (39:56). Dallas is currently in seventh place in the West with 16:12 wins.
Stephen Curry set a personal record for the current season with eight three-pointers in his Golden State Warriors' 129:118 (63:61) win against the Washington Wizards. The two-time MVP totaled 30 points. Just a few days ago, Curry's super streak of 268 main round games with at least one successful three-pointer was broken.
Clippers series in the NBA breaks – strong Wagner performance not enough
The winning streak of the Los Angeles Clippers around world champion Daniel Theis is broken. After nine games without defeat, the team conceded a clear 115:134 on Thursday evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder without the ailing star Kawhi Leonhard. OKC professional Chet Holmgren made an exclamation mark when he passed the ball to himself using the backboard and completed the scene with a smashing dunk. Theis hit both throw attempts, but like his colleagues had a weaker game overall and only recorded four points, one rebound and one block.
His national team colleagues Moritz Wagner and Franz Wagner, on the other hand, showed a strong performance, but still lost to the Milwaukee Bucks with the Orlando Magic. At 114:118, the Magic suffered primarily from their poor production from beyond the three-point line. Only 8 of the 33 attempts went in. “We played the right way, but we have to hit the shots and that just wasn’t enough today,” said Franz Wagner after his 20 points.
Moritz Wagner came off the bench to score a strong 21 points in 27 minutes and said: “Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way. You have to accept that and not let it influence you.” It’s not “all bad or wrong. You just have to stay calm and carry on. We are a young team, everything will be fine.”
Rams get important NFL win against New Orleans Saints
The Los Angeles Rams won the important home game against the New Orleans Saints and massively increased their chances of taking part in the NFL playoffs. At 30:22, the Rams have eight wins and seven defeats, while the Saints have the opposite record and suffered their eighth defeat of the season. The Rams moved to sixth place in the NFC, at least until Sunday. Seven teams qualify for the playoffs.
Matthew Stafford, the only quarterback in the NFC to win the Super Bowl, had another strong game and led the Rams to success with two touchdown passes. “It was a win for the whole team,” Stafford said. “It was fun today. I had the feeling that no matter what the defense did, I would have an answer to it.” The match was evenly balanced up to 10:7, but the hosts scored their second touchdown before halftime. In the meantime, LA led 30:7 in the last quarter, two late touchdowns by the Saints were merely cosmetic results.
In the two remaining games, the Rams will face the New York Giants on New Year's Eve and at the end of the main round they will face the strong San Francisco 49ers. The Saints, who have lost four of the last six games, still have to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finally meet the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams are direct competitors in the NFC South.
