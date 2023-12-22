Baksetball: Clippers series in the NBA breaks – strong Wagner performance not enough
The winning streak of the Los Angeles Clippers around world champion Daniel Theis is broken. After nine games without defeat, the team conceded a clear 115:134 on Thursday evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder without the ailing star Kawhi Leonhard. OKC professional Chet Holmgren made an exclamation mark when he passed the ball to himself using the backboard and completed the scene with a smashing dunk. Theis hit both throw attempts, but like his colleagues had a weaker game overall and only recorded four points, one rebound and one block.
His national team colleagues Moritz Wagner and Franz Wagner, on the other hand, showed a strong performance, but still lost to the Milwaukee Bucks with the Orlando Magic. At 114:118, the Magic suffered primarily from their poor production from beyond the three-point line. Only 8 of the 33 attempts went in. “We played the right way, but we have to hit the shots and that just wasn’t enough today,” said Franz Wagner after his 20 points.
Moritz Wagner came off the bench to score a strong 21 points in 27 minutes and said: “Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way. You have to accept that and not let it influence you.” It’s not “all bad or wrong. You just have to stay calm and carry on. We are a young team, everything will be fine.”
Football: Rams get important NFL win against New Orleans Saints
The Los Angeles Rams won the important home game against the New Orleans Saints and massively increased their chances of taking part in the NFL playoffs. At 30:22, the Rams have eight wins and seven defeats, while the Saints have the opposite record and suffered their eighth defeat of the season. The Rams moved to sixth place in the NFC, at least until Sunday. Seven teams qualify for the playoffs.
Matthew Stafford, the only quarterback in the NFC to win the Super Bowl, had another strong game and led the Rams to success with two touchdown passes. “It was a win for the whole team,” Stafford said. “It was fun today. I had the feeling that no matter what the defense did, I would have an answer to it.” The match was evenly balanced up to 10:7, but the hosts scored their second touchdown before halftime. In the meantime, LA led 30:7 in the last quarter, two late touchdowns by the Saints were merely cosmetic results.
In the two remaining games, the Rams will face the New York Giants on New Year's Eve and at the end of the main round they will face the strong San Francisco 49ers. The Saints, who have lost four of the last six games, still have to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finally meet the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams are direct competitors in the NFC South.
Ice hockey: Oilers stop losing streak in NHL
National ice hockey players Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Adam Erne scored three goals within 69 seconds and stopped the Edmonton Oilers' losing streak in the NHL. Against the New Jersey Devils, the team was already 2:3 behind after three defeats before the three professionals scored their goals at the beginning of the final third. Ryan McLeod scored the final score of 6:3 on Thursday evening with his second goal of the game against his older brother Michael McLeod. For Draisaitl, the 4:3 was the 14th goal of the season, McDavid now has twelve this season after the equalizer to make it 3:3.
JJ Peterka and the Buffalo Sabers also made amends. Two days after beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-9, the Sabers won 9-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Peterka prepared the goal to make it 7:3. Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner each scored twice. Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators gave up a 4-2 lead and lost to the Colorado Avalanche 4-6. Stützle provided the assist to make it 1-1 and already has 25 assists this season.
