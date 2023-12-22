Matthew Stafford, the only quarterback in the NFC to win the Super Bowl, had another strong game and led the Rams to success with two touchdown passes. “It was a win for the whole team,” Stafford said. “It was fun today. I had the feeling that no matter what the defense did, I would have an answer to it.” The match was evenly balanced up to 10:7, but the hosts scored their second touchdown before halftime. In the meantime, LA led 30:7 in the last quarter, two late touchdowns by the Saints were merely cosmetic results.