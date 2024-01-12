Cleveland defeats Brooklyn in NBA game in Paris
Donovan Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 111:102 (54:34) win over the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA game in Paris. On Thursday, Mitchell scored a personal season-high of 45 points in front of 15,887 spectators at the Accor Arena in Paris. The Cavaliers dominated the game from the start, and when the Nets came back in the fourth quarter, Mitchell responded with 21 points in the final period alone.
The NBA repeatedly plays regular season games outside of North America; after 2020 and 2023, a game took place in Paris for the third time. This time, sports and music stars such as David Beckham, Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Pharell Williams followed the game on site.
The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the top game against the Boston Celtics with 135:102 (75:38) and thus achieved their biggest win of the season. The second-place team in the Eastern Conference pulled away from the leaders with a 25-0 run to make it 56:25 after 17 minutes, with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis scoring 20 points in a row for Milwaukee.
Isaiah Hartenstein and the New York Knicks had to admit defeat to the Dallas Mavericks with 124:128 (55:74). After five wins in a row, the Knicks left the floor as losers for the first time. The Mavericks were missing superstar Luka Doncic injured, but Kyrie Irving stepped in with 44 points, and Josh Green hit the decisive three-pointer 27 seconds before the end of the game to give Dallas a 124:120 lead. Hartenstein had eight points and 15 rebounds.
Draisaitl continues NHL winning streak with Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers around German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl remain on the road to success in the NHL. On Thursday (local time) the Oilers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3:2 (0:0, 0:0, 2:2) after overtime and achieved their ninth win in a row in the North American ice hockey league. With this successful run, the Oilers have equaled their club record, also in 2001, and last season the Canadian team won nine games in a row.
For the Oilers, Darnell Nurse scored the winning goal after 80 seconds in overtime. Draisaitl didn't contribute to a goal in his 19 minutes on the ice, while Moritz Seider didn't score a point in Detroit. After a disappointing start to the season, the Oilers continue to climb up the Western Conference table, with 45 points they currently occupy the first of the two wildcard spots.
JJ Peterka and the Buffalo Sabers won 5:3 (3:1, 1:0, 1:2) away against the Ottawa Senators led by Tim Stützle. After nine minutes, Peterka gave the Sabers a 1-0 lead. With 13 goals this season, Peterka has already scored one more goal than in the entire last season. Both teams remain in the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, the Senators are still last after their fifth defeat in a row.
Lukas Reichel lost with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Winnipeg Jets 1:2 (0:0, 1:0, 0:2), meaning the Blackhawks suffered their 15th away defeat in a row. Reichel set up Chicago's 1-0 lead through Connor Murphy, with the 21-year-old attacker scoring his third assist of the season. Chicago is in third-to-last place in the Western Conference.
Seider hopes for the future in Detroit: “A lot of confidence”
German NHL professional Moritz Seider wants to continue playing for the Detroit Red Wings in the foreseeable future. “It's nothing new that I feel comfortable in Detroit and that I have built a house here,” said the defender in a call with German media representatives: “The organization is the coolest, I like the team.” But conversations over time The end of his current entry-level contract in the summer has not yet happened.
“Of course you think a lot about a contract like this, it has a life-changing impact on the future,” said the runner-up world champion. “Hopefully,” said the 22-year-old, it is “long-term and not something short-term.” He has “a lot of confidence that I will also play for Detroit next season.”
Seider, who was selected sixth in the 2019 draft and has long been a mainstay for the Red Wings, emphasized that he was “looking forward to the summer. These will be interesting conversations.”
Detroit's general manager Steve Yzerman “is not one to open his wallet, it will be a tough fight,” said Seider, who was named the NHL's best rookie in June 2022 and now has to weigh up his strategy in the negotiations: “As a player, I want to I want to work out the best contract for myself so that I can be well positioned for the future personally.”
At the same time, it is important to leave space in the budget in order to be competitive as a team. “You have to find a good middle ground,” said Seider: “You can’t compete in the season alone.”.”
