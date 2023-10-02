Christian McCaffrey no longer had the chance to set the record, but with four touchdowns the NFL professional from the San Francisco 49ers was the man of the day. In his team’s 35:16 win against the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Brock Purdy scored the last touchdown of the day because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t aware of the outcome of his best football player. “Honestly, I had no idea he had four touchdowns until I came in here,” Shanahan said at the press conference. “I never know that. I was a little shocked and now I feel a little bad about it. I wish we had at least tried.” With another touchdown, McCaffrey would have equaled the 49ers record set by Jerry Rice and Ricky Watters.