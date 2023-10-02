Swift sees the Kansas City Chiefs’ next win in the stadium
Pop superstar Taylor Swift once again saw the Kansas City Chiefs win in the stadium. The singer watched the Super Bowl champions’ 23:20 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday evening (local time). Travis Kelce, who invited Swift to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City last week, failed to score a touchdown this time. But Swift still gave his mother Donna hugs – and applause after the third win of the season, which ended up being harder-fought than was expected after an early 17-0 lead. “When we were up 17-0, they could have just let us go, but they fought until the end,” Patrick Mahomes told NBC.
He put his team under pressure several times in the second quarter with two bad passes, but also played a large part in the success with strong runs in important phases of the game. “As soon as you see my head tilt to the side a little, you know I’m running as fast as I can,” he said.
For the Jets, quarterback Zach Wilson had his best game in months and finished with 245 yards and two touchdown passes. The injured Aaron Rodgers watched from the stands as Wilson brought his team back into the game after a big deficit and kept calm in important moments. Because Mahomes cleverly forwent a touchdown in the end, there was no longer any chance for the Jets to get the ball.
McCaffrey with four touchdowns: 49ers perfect streak held
Christian McCaffrey no longer had the chance to set the record, but with four touchdowns the NFL professional from the San Francisco 49ers was the man of the day. In his team’s 35:16 win against the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Brock Purdy scored the last touchdown of the day because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t aware of the outcome of his best football player. “Honestly, I had no idea he had four touchdowns until I came in here,” Shanahan said at the press conference. “I never know that. I was a little shocked and now I feel a little bad about it. I wish we had at least tried.” With another touchdown, McCaffrey would have equaled the 49ers record set by Jerry Rice and Ricky Watters.
The day was a complete success for the 49ers. They are one of only two teams in the NFL still undefeated after four games. Only the Philadelphia Eagles also have four wins. The Miami Dolphins suffered a defeat against the Buffalo Bills after three wins in their first three games. And: McCaffrey set a record with his first touchdown. Before him, no 49ers professional had ever managed a touchdown in 13 games in a row.
Bills win important NFL duel with Dolphins
A 21-point lead in the third quarter was not enough for the Chicago Bears to win their first win of the season in the NFL against the Denver Broncos. The team, where the German-American Equanimeous St. Brown caught a pass for the first time this season, lost 28:7 on Sunday and lost to the previously winless Broncos 28:31.
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ended up with three touchdown passes, one fewer than Justin Fields. However, the Bears playmaker made a bad pass in the final phase, sealing the fourth defeat in the Bears’ fourth game of the season – and the 14th defeat in a row across the entire season.
In the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills picked up an important win and stopped the Miami Dolphins’ winning streak. Quarterback Josh Allen showed an outstanding performance in the entertaining game with a total of 68 points and had four touchdown passes and a self-scored touchdown in the 48:20. Both teams now have three wins and one defeat.
The Philadelphia Eagles are the only team in the league with four wins. Last season’s Super Bowl participant had to go into overtime in the 34:31 loss against the Washington Commanders.
For the Cincinnati Bengals, however, the series of disappointments continues. The Super Bowl participants from two years ago lost 3:27 to the Tennessee Titans and already have three defeats in four games. Titans running back Derrick Henry had a touchdown run and also recorded a touchdown pass. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who had a calf injury, only managed 165 yards through passes.
Sabally reaches final series in WNBA with New York Liberty
Nyara Sabally (23) has the chance to win the WNBA championship with the New York Liberty. The younger sister of national basketball player Satou Sabally was not used again in Liberty’s 87:84 win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday (local time), but after the third win in the semi-final series in the playoffs, she and her team are in the final . There the New Yorkers will meet the Las Vegas Aces, who won 3-0 against the Dallas Wings led by Satou Sabally in the other semi-final series. It is the Liberty’s first final appearance since 2002. The first game against the Aces is on October 8th.
NBA all-star Holiday goes to Boston
Shortly after his trade from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the deal for superstar Damian Lillard, the Oregon club traded guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics in the NBA professional basketball league. The Celtics announced this.
In return, Portland will receive guard Malcolm Brogdon, center Robert Williams and two first-round draft picks (2024, 2029). Milwaukee acquired Lillard on Wednesday in a deal involving three teams. Allstar Holiday (33), 2021 champion with the Bucks, went to the Trail Blazers.
Tokyo Olympic champion Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds last season.
