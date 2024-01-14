The German-American Isaiah Hartenstein has once again caused a stir with his next outstanding appearance in the NBA. The in-form center grabbed 20 rebounds in a 106:94 (53:57) win for his New York Knicks in the professional basketball league against the Memphis Grizzlies, the only time he had ever managed that many rebounds once in his career. The 25-year-old also contributed twelve points and two assists to the victory.