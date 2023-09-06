The Kansas City Chiefs may have to do without one of their most important players at the start of the NFL season. Travis Kelce overstretched his knee in training on Tuesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid reported two days before the start against the Detroit Lions. In attacking last season’s Super Bowl champion, Kelce is the most important professional football player alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Reid did not provide any information on whether and how long Kelce would be out after the incident.