Shortly before the start of the NFL season: Important Chiefs professional injured in the knee
The Kansas City Chiefs may have to do without one of their most important players at the start of the NFL season. Travis Kelce overstretched his knee in training on Tuesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid reported two days before the start against the Detroit Lions. In attacking last season’s Super Bowl champion, Kelce is the most important professional football player alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Reid did not provide any information on whether and how long Kelce would be out after the incident.
The Chiefs receive the Lions around German-American Amon-Ra St. Brown at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game begins at 2.20 a.m. on Friday night in Germany.
St. Brown elected captain of the Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown has been selected to captain the Detroit Lions ahead of the NFL’s start of the season. This was announced by head coach Dan Campbell two days before the duel with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (2:20 a.m. CEST Friday / RTL and DAZN). The 23-year-old German-American, like quarterback Jared Goff, is one of five Lions football pros who will wear the captain’s patch on their jersey.
St. Brown is entering his third NFL season and is now one of the most important professionals on the Lions roster. He recovered from his ankle injury before the start of the season. “Everything is fine, everything is okay now,” he told the German Press Agency. The passport recipient suffered a slight ligament strain during training in mid-August. Since last week he has been fully involved in the units again, he said.
