Basketball: Boston beats Atlanta
The Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have reached the Quarterfinals of the NBA Playoffs. The two star players from last year’s finalists had 62 points together and thus played a key role in the hard-fought 128-120 win at the Atlanta Hawks, which brought the decisive win to a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven series.
For the record champions, who are the highest-ranked team after the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated, it is now up against the Philadelphia 76ers, who are also rated as strong. The team around the currently ailing star center Joel Embiid had prevailed early in their series against the Brooklyn Nets 4-0.
Boston, who is tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for 17 titles in the list of record champions, last won the championship in 2008.
Football: Lamar Jackson stays with the Ravens
Star quarterback Lamar Jackson now wants to continue working with the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. The team announced on Thursday, a few hours before the draft in the National Football League, that they had agreed in principle to extend the contract for another five years. “I’m excited to be back and can’t wait,” Jackson said in a short video clip the team shared in the tweet.
According to US media reports, Jackson should be able to earn up to 260 million US dollars in the five years. That would make him the highest paid professional football player in the world. This was most recently Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback signed a five-year, $255 million contract after entering the Super Bowl.
Jackson had called for a change in March. In Baltimore he will play with Star Pass recipient Odell Beckham Jr., who has signed a contract with the Ravens for the coming season.
Hockey: Golden Knights in the next round
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL playoffs. In the fifth game of the series against the team from Canada, the Golden Knights got a 4:1 (1:0, 3:0, 0:1) on Thursday evening (local time) and thus the necessary victory for 4:1 and progression. In the semifinals of the Western Conference of the North American ice hockey league, the Golden Knights meet either the Edmonton Oilers around Leon Draisaitl or the Los Angeles Kings. Going into game five on Sunday night, the Oilers are 3-2 in this series.
The Tampa Bay Lightning had previously prevented an early elimination and won 4-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The series is now 3-2 to Toronto. After beating the New York Rangers 4-0, the New Jersey Devils are missing another win to qualify for the semifinals. In the series, it’s 3-2 to the Devils.
