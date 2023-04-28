The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL playoffs. In the fifth game of the series against the team from Canada, the Golden Knights got a 4:1 (1:0, 3:0, 0:1) on Thursday evening (local time) and thus the necessary victory for 4:1 and progression. In the semifinals of the Western Conference of the North American ice hockey league, the Golden Knights meet either the Edmonton Oilers around Leon Draisaitl or the Los Angeles Kings. Going into game five on Sunday night, the Oilers are 3-2 in this series.