basketball: Celtics underpin title ambitions

The Boston Celtics have confirmed their claim to second place in the Eastern Conference of the North American basketball professional league NBA. The team of German center Daniel Theis won 117:94 against the Chicago Bulls in the race for the best possible play-off position. Theis showed an appealing performance with 15 points and six rebounds.



The team of the record champions has thus achieved one more win than defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s similarly close in the West between the Dallas Mavericks, who have been successful again, and the Golden State Warriors, who are currently ahead, in the fight for third place. The Mavs managed a sovereign 131:113 win at the Detroit Pistons without national player Maxi Kleber. This is Dallas’ 50 win mark for only the second time since winning the 2011 NBA title with Dirk Nowitzki.

While the Celtics and Dallas are already firmly qualified for the championship round, the Los Angeles Clippers will have to go through the qualification round with Isaiah Hartenstein. But the team seems prepared and scored a 113:109 win against the league leader, the Phoenix Suns. Hartenstein contributed ten points, seven rebounds and five assists.

