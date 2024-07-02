Celtics star Tatum gets record contract, according to media
Record champion Boston Celtics from the North American professional basketball league NBA has apparently given superstar Jayson Tatum the largest contract in history. According to ESPN, the new contract will see the 26-year-old earn a whopping 314 million US dollars (approx. 292.6 million euros) over the next five years.
A year ago, the franchise had already extended its contract with co-star Jaylen Brown for a then record sum of $304 million for five years. He repaid the trust by winning the title, and Brown was named the best player (MVP) of the finals.
Another star before extension
The Celtics are also said to have tied down guard Derrick White, another pillar of the championship season, for another four years on Monday for $125.9 million. With Tatum, who won the final series against the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 with the Celtics a few weeks ago and thus clinched the 18th title, another player from Boston would redefine the standards for contracts in the NBA.
Tatum was selected third overall by the Celtics in the 2017 draft and has played for them ever since. So far, he has been nominated for the All-Star team five times and has been selected to an All-NBA team four times. He won Olympic gold with Team USA in Tokyo in 2021 and will be part of LeBron James’ super team at the games in Paris (July 26 to August 11).
Media: Thompson leaves Warriors and moves to Dallas
According to consistent media reports, basketball star Klay Thompson is changing teams for the first time in his NBA career and will play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the Dallas Mavericks. The four-time champion is saying goodbye to the Golden State Warriors after 13 years.
ESPN and “The Athletic” both reported on Monday that the deal will be handled by three teams and that Thompson will receive $50 million for three seasons. The Charlotte Hornets are also reportedly involved, as they are set to get Josh Green from the Mavericks.
Three-man expert could help Kleber
Thompson is one of the best long-range shooters in the league. He is sixth in the NBA’s all-time list of three-pointers with 2,481 three-pointers made. Only Reggie Miller, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Ray Allen and Stephen Curry, with whom Thompson played for the Warriors, have scored more often. The Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic were also reportedly interested in signing the 34-year-old.
In Dallas, Thompson would also be able to help Würzburg’s Maxi Kleber win the second championship in Mavericks history next season after losing in the NBA Finals last season.
