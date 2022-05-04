US sports compact



Celtics equalize against the Bucks in the NBA playoffs



The Boston Celtics tied the streak in the NBA playoffs.

Photo: AFP/Maddie Meyer





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Celtics equalize the series

The Boston Celtics equalized in the Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to a significant improvement. Two days after the disappointing 89:101, the NBA record champions scored a 109:86 against the defending champion on Tuesday evening (local time). Unlike the first game in the best-of-seven series, Celtics fans saw a consistently convincing performance. The hosts were never behind and only used seven basketball players until a few minutes before the end. National player Daniel Theis was on the bench until the end.



Photo: AP/Kathy Willens





The Celtics’ best pitcher was Jaylen Brown with 30 points. In the first quarter alone he had 17 points. “You can’t be defined by a game, we’ve been resilient all year. The question is simply how you react,” Brown said on US television. Jayson Tatum had 29 points, Grant Williams 21. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the most successful with the Bucks with 28 points, but could not be satisfied with the yield of only eleven throws made in 27 attempts.







Unusually, the teams now have three full days to recover before the third game on Saturday in Milwaukee. Four wins are necessary to advance to the conference finals.

The Golden State Warriors also have three days to recover from the narrow loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 106-101 gave the Grizzlies their first win of the series and equalized before the two upcoming games in San Francisco. Memphis had controlled the encounter for three quarters before Steph Curry’s Warriors took the lead for the first time in the last quarter and a back and forth developed.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant ensured the better end for his team with decisive baskets. He ended up with 47 points. “I took advantage of what the defense offered me. I was very happy with my shots,” said Morant. Curry scored 27 points with the Warriors.

Hockey: Avalanches start with a runaway win



Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





Title favorites Colorado Avalanche with Augsburg’s Nico Sturm stormed to a resounding win in the NHL playoffs. In the 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday evening (local time), the hosts were already 5-0 up by the end of the first period. Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and set up another goal. Cale Makar also had three scorer points at the start of the series in best-of-seven mode with one goal and two assists. A team needs four wins to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Sturm was on the ice for a goal, but didn’t have a shot on the goal himself in almost eleven minutes.

The Pittsburgh Penguins went into a third overtime for the 4-3 win against the New York Rangers. Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin made an incredible 79 saves. The Washington Capitals started their series with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers. The Calgary Flames took the early lead over time, drawing 1-0 at home to the Dallas Stars.

(RP/SID/dpa)