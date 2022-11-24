The Edmonton Oilers are still struggling in the NHL and are without a goal for the second time this season despite top attackers Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. There was a 0:3 against the New York Islanders on Wednesday evening (local time) and thus the 9th defeat in the 19th game of the North American ice hockey season. Draisaitl had five shots and McDavid three, but Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin saved it all and had a career-high 50 saves on his goal.