Basketball: Boston Celtics force another game
The Boston Celtics put the pressure on the Miami Heat again in the semifinals of the NBA playoffs. The record champions won the fifth game of the best-of-seven series in front of their own audience with 110:97 and reduced the total to 2:3. The Celtics’ best pitchers were Derrick White with 24 points and Marcus Smart with 23 points. Heat top star Jimmy Butler had to settle for 14 points.
“Only we can stop ourselves. We set the tone from start to finish,” said Celtics pro Jaylen Brown after the game, in which Boston showed himself to be accurate, especially from distance. 16 threesomes found their goal and the team fended off the end of their title hopes with the second win in a row.
Miami has the third match point on Sunday night, then in front of their own fans at the Kaseya Center. Should the Celtics equalize in the series, the decisive seventh meeting would take place in Boston. The search is on for the final opponent of the Denver Nuggets around the two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 in their semifinals without any problems.
Hockey: Las Vegas still needs a win
The Vegas Golden Knights have awarded the first match point to reach the finals of the Stanley Cup. The Edmonton Oilers, who conquered the quarterfinals around ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl, lost to the Dallas Stars 2:3 after extra time, but only need one win to move into the final series of the NHL playoffs.
After four games, Vegas leads 3-1, the next game will take place on Sunday night. Joe Pavelski scored the game-winning goal for the Dallas Stars, which forced Vegas into game five. Previously, Jason Robertson had scored twice for Dallas in regular time.
The winner of the Western Conference Finals meets the Florida Panthers, who defeated the Carolina Hurricanes and are in the finals for the second time in their club history, in the fight for the Stanley Cup.
