Buffalo wins in the last minute – Allen with NFL milestone
The Buffalo Bills have recorded an important victory in the race for a place in the NFL playoffs. On Saturday (local time) the team around quarterback Josh Allen won 24:22 (14:10) at the Los Angeles Chargers and achieved its ninth win in the 15th game of the season. The Bills want to reach the finals of the American Football League for the fifth consecutive season.
Allen also impressed along the way. The 27-year-old playmaker threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis and ran into the end zone twice himself. In total, Allen scored 40 touchdowns this season – he became the first player in NFL history to do so in four seasons in a row.
Buffalo's kicker Tyler Bass became the match winner, hitting a 29-yard field goal 28 seconds before the end of the game to make the final score 24:22. Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker had previously made three of his five field goals in the fourth quarter and brought Los Angeles back into the game.
The Pittsburgh Steelers also maintained their minimal playoff chances; after a 34:11 (24:0) home win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers drew level with the Bengals in the AFC North with a record of eight wins and seven defeats.
Mason Rudolph, actually only the Steelers' third quarterback behind the injured Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky, started an NFL game for the first time in more than two years and impressed with two touchdown passes and a total of 290 yards thrown.
Wagner brothers stop negative series in NBA with Orlando Magic
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner have achieved another victory after four defeats in a row in the NBA. On Saturday (local time) the brothers and the Orlando Magic won 117:110 (73:60) against the Indiana Pacers and stopped the team's longest negative streak this season. With the 17th win in the 28th game of the season, the Magic defend fourth place in the Eastern Conference in the North American league.
The Magic scored 73 points in the first half and were in the lead for most of the second quarter, but with six and a half minutes to play, Indiana cut the lead to 101:102. Then the guests responded with a 9-2 run. Franz Wagner scored nine of his 24 points in the final period, Moritz Wagner scored nine points.
Dennis Schröder, however, is still not getting going with the Toronto Raptors. With 119:126 (71:55), the team from Canada lost at home against the Utah Jazz and suffered their eighth defeat in the last ten games. This leaves the Raptors out of the playoff spots.
The decisive factor was the fourth quarter, which the hosts clearly lost 21:41. Schröder scored eleven points and seven assists, and in the last five games the world champion has remained well below his season average with an average of 8.6 points.
After four defeats in a row, the Los Angeles Lakers were successful again, with the team around superstar LeBron James winning 129:120 (71:59) against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With 40 points, James set a personal best of the season. Thanks to eleven points in the last four and a half minutes of the game, the 38-year-old secured the Lakers their 16th success in the 30th game of the season.
The Detroit Pistons suffered their 26th defeat in a row with a score of 115:126 (56:65) at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. In doing so, they equaled the NBA negative record held by the Cleveland Cavaliers (2010/11) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2013/14). This season, Detroit has only won twice in 29 games.
#sports #compact #Buffalo #wins #minute #Allen #NFL #milestone
Leave a Reply