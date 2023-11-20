NFL: Buffalo Bills land liberation
The Buffalo Bills around star quarterback Josh Allen have made a breakthrough in the US professional football league NFL. After firing their offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey at the beginning of last week, the Bills celebrated a clear 32:6 win against the New York Jets and thus preserved their chance of making the playoffs.
While Allen had a strong game with three touchdowns, the Jets’ young playmaker Zach Wilson was benched during the game. The 24-year-old has not yet been able to adequately replace star newcomer Aaron Rodgers, who was seriously injured early in the season, which is why New York probably has no chance in the fight for the playoffs.
The San Francisco 49ers also clearly won their home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team from California beat the visiting team from Florida 27:14. Brock Purdy achieved the rare feat for the 49ers of achieving the best possible statistics for a quarterback’s passing game.
Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks suffered a setback in the fight for the playoffs, losing 16:17 in a close game at the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle not only lost the game, but also possibly lost quarterback Geno Smith, who had to leave the field with an injury. Kicker Jason Myers missed a field goal for the Seahawks right before the end that would probably have meant victory.
The Minnesota Vikings’ winning streak also ended late on Sunday evening (local time). After five wins in a row, Minnesota lost to the Denver Broncos 20:21. For Denver, however, it was already the fourth win in a row.
NBA: Victories for Schröder and Wagner brothers
Basketball world champion Dennis Schröder and the Toronto Raptors have achieved a clear must-win victory in the North American professional league NBA after two recent defeats. Against the Detroit Pistons, who are currently the weakest team in the league, Toronto won 142:113 at home on Sunday (local time). National team captain Schröder scored 17 points, Pascal Siakam was the best scorer of the game with 23 points.
The brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner are still in strong form at Orlando Magic. Franz Wagner scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the 128:116 away win against the Indiana Pacers. Moritz Wagner came off the bench as usual, but once again proved to be a reliable force and contributed 16 points. Both were in the shadow of Paolo Banchero, who scored 24 points.
Without Maximilian Kleber, who was still injured, the Dallas Mavericks suffered their next setback. The Texans lost their home game against the Sacramento Kings 113:129. Luka Doncic also couldn’t prevent the defeat with 25 points and 10 rebounds. After the Mavericks only lost two of the first ten games of the season, there have been three defeats in the four games since then.
An outstanding LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to an important home win. The 38-year-old superstar scored 37 points in a narrow 105:104 win against the Houston Rockets. After a mixed start to the season, the Lakers are getting better and better into the season, winning five of the last six games.
Champion Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, are heading for a mini-crisis. The 109:121 defeat at the Cleveland Cavaliers was the third defeat in the last four games. Serbian top star Nikola Jokic had a mixed game with 18 points.
Peterka in NHL with two assists in Sabers win
National ice hockey player John-Jason Peterka has once again underlined his strong form in the North American professional league NHL. The 21-year-old contributed the assists to his team’s 1-0 and 2-1 wins in his Buffalo Sabers’ 3-2 away win against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Peterka already has seven goals and five assists this season and has been involved in at least one goal in the last three games. However, Buffalo is in the bottom midfield of the Atlantic Division with eight wins and ten defeats, and only the first three teams in each division are guaranteed to make it to the playoffs at the end of the season.
