The Buffalo Bills have also won their second game of the season in the NFL. On Thursday (local time), quarterback Josh Allen’s team beat the Miami Dolphins 31-10 (24-10) in the North American Football League. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined for the hosts due to a concussion.
Tagovailoa had to be substituted at the end of the third quarter after he was stopped and knocked to the ground by Buffalo defender Damar Hamlin during a running play. Miami’s quarterback had not played well up to that point, with three of his passes being intercepted. For the 26-year-old, this is the third concussion in his fifth NFL season.
Hill inconspicuous after fuss over police check
Josh Scott was particularly impressive for the Bills. The 24-year-old running back caught a touchdown pass from Josh Allen to give them the lead and ran into the end zone twice in the second quarter. Scott was primarily responsible for the visitors’ 24-7 lead.
Miami’s receiver Tyreek Hill was unresponsive and only managed 24 yards. Hill was recently in the headlines because he was briefly arrested in handcuffs by the police shortly before Miami’s first game of the season. A police officer was subsequently suspended as well. Hill explained that he could have behaved better during the traffic stop.
#sports #compact #Buffalo #beats #Miami #Dolphins #quarterback #injured
Leave a Reply