Bucks on track – Suns stumble



Giannis Antetokounmpo (r) of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Ice hockey: 55th goal of the season for Draisaitl

After making the playoffs, ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl missed a chance with the Edmonton Oilers in the North American professional league NHL. The German international scored his 55th goal of the season in a 2-5 draw at Columbus Blue Jackets, but the defeat doesn’t mean the Canadians have home advantage in the round of 16 of the championship round.



With a win, the Oilers (98 points) would have finished the main round in the Pacific Division safely ahead of the Los Angeles Kings (96). The Calgary Flames (108) at number one are unmatched. Draisaitl scored in the middle third to temporarily lead 2-1 (26′), after which the hosts struck four times.

National defender Moritz Seider won 3-0 with the Detroit Red Wings at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. The Motor City team is out of the play-off race.

For the German attacker Nico Sturm it was the fourth defeat in a row with Colorado Avalanche. The knockout-qualified West leaders lost 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets. Sturm remained ice-time without a goal for more than eleven minutes.







Hockey: Bucks clinches third win in playoffs against Bulls

Defending champion Milwaukee Bucks is just one win away from the Chicago Bulls in the NBA to advance to the next round of the playoffs. The team around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo beat the Chicago Bulls 119:95 on Sunday and is now leading 3:1 in the “best of seven” series. At the home game on Wednesday, the Bucks can make it perfect for the next round.



Greece’s Antetokounmpo, who is still hoping for his third Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, topped with 32 points and 17 rebounds.

Main round leader Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, is having an unexpectedly difficult time in his series against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Arizona team, who will be without their superstar Devin Booker for two to three weeks, lost game four at the Pelicans 103-118 and conceded the 2-2 equalizer in the series.



Previously, the Denver Nuggets had unexpectedly extended the series against the Golden State Warriors by at least one more duel. The Nuggets scored 126:121 in their own hall against the previously dominant guests and reduced the series to 1:3. Nikola Jokic scored 37 points for the Nuggets, Steph Curry’s 33 points and Klay Thompson’s 32 points were unexpectedly not enough for the Warriors to win the fourth game they needed. Curry came into play again from the bench.

Like the Warriors, the Miami Heat are still missing a win to advance to the next round. The 110-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks gave the Eastern Conference’s best main-round team the chance to close the sack in Tuesday night’s home game.

