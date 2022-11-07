US sports compact



NFL: Brady leads Buccaneers to victory

Star quarterback Tom Brady has secured the next milestone in his impressive career before his guest appearance in Munich. The seven-time Super Bowl champion became the first NFL pro to hit 100,000 yards in passes.



In his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 16-13 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams, the 45-year-old threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton nine seconds before the end. In all, Brady had 280 yards on 36 successful attempts.

“For me, only the win counts,” stressed Brady, after losing three games in a row for the first time since 2002. “We urgently needed this win – and now we have it,” added Brady after the fourth win in the ninth game of the season.

Brady and the Buccaneers meet the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday’s first NFL game on German soil at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

NBA: Next bankruptcy for the Lakers







Without national basketball player Dennis Schröder, the NBA record champion continues to stumble and also lost the home game against the strong Cleveland Cavaliers. The team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis conceded a 100:114 on Sunday (local time). The game was balanced up to 80:80 in the third quarter, then the guests around the strong Donovan Mitchell pulled away due to too many Lakers mistakes. Mitchell had 33 points, James was the most successful with the Lakers with 27 points.

Schröder missed all of the first nine games of the season because he tore a ligament in his thumb during preparation. He was due for a physical on Monday and could make his debut later this week since returning to the Lakers, for whom he played in the 2020-2021 season. The Lakers have only won two games in the NBA so far. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, recorded their eighth win in a row after losing at the start of the season. Only the unbeaten Milwaukee Bucks are currently more successful.

NHL: Seider leads Detroit to victory



Exceptional ice hockey talent Moritz Seider made a decisive contribution to his Detroit Red Wings’ third win in a row in the North American professional league NHL. The 21-year-old prepared Matt Luff’s goal to make it 1-2 in the 3-2 win after extra time against the New York Rangers. Seider was also the assist when Dominik Kubalik scored the winning goal in extra time.

The former Mannheim player has provided five assists in twelve games. Last season, Seider was the first German to win the Calder Trophy for best NHL rookie. The Red Wings remain second in the Atlantic Division with seven wins.

