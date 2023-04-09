The Boston Bruins are playing what is probably the best season in the history of the league in the North American ice hockey professional league NHL. The Bruins broke a historic record of 62 wins this season with a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils through two goals from Pavel Zacha on Saturday (local time). And they still have three games left to improve on the mark that the Detroit Red Wings (1995-96) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2018-19) also achieved.