Dusseldorf ·
Boston equals record for most wins in an NHL season
The Boston Bruins are playing what is probably the best season in the history of the league in the North American ice hockey professional league NHL. The Bruins broke a historic record of 62 wins this season with a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils through two goals from Pavel Zacha on Saturday (local time). And they still have three games left to improve on the mark that the Detroit Red Wings (1995-96) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2018-19) also achieved.
“It’s special, without a doubt,” said Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, who has played all of his 20 years in the world’s top league in Boston, about the record. The Bruins are one of the league’s founding “Original Six” teams, but have only won the Stanley Cup once in the past 50 years – in 2011 with Dennis Seidenberg.
On the first day of NHL history, on which 16 games were played and all 32 teams were currently in action, Connor McDavid also reached a historic mark. The Edmonton Oilers star struck twice in the 6-1 win over the San Jose Sharks and became the sixth player in NHL history to surpass 150 points in a single season. National player Leon Draisaitl recorded one assist and follows McDavid in the league with 124 points.
Of the currently eight Germans in the NHL, only goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer with the Seattle Kraken is sure to be in the playoffs alongside Draisaitl. Grubauer came on in the final third of the 7-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks and saved all eleven shots on goal. Chicago’s Lukas Reichel scored his seventh goal of the season in the middle third.
In the Eastern Conference, the Buffalo Sabers around John-Jason Peterka got their minimal chances in the fight for one of the two vacant wildcard spots for the playoffs. The Sabers won 4-3 against the Carolina Hurricanes, but direct competitors the Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, and Pittsburgh Penguins also had victories. The Sabers must now win all four remaining games of the season – and hope for defeats by the competition.
Baseball pro Max Kepler is out for the time being
The German baseball pro Max Kepler is in the MLB for the time being. His team, the Minnesota Twins, officially put the 30-year-old native of Berlin on the injured list for ten days on Saturday (local time) after Kepler had already missed four games due to knee problems.
“It’s been a little up and down with his knee,” Twins coach Rocco Baldelli said. “We thought maybe he’d be back in a day.” Kepler’s knee still felt a little bit sore with certain movements, “maybe a little more than a little,” Baldelli said.
Kepler had scored his first home run of the young MLB season in his Twins’ clear 11-1 win at the Miami Marlins earlier in the week, but then had to end the game prematurely with knee problems.
The 30-year-old outfielder is in his ninth season in MLB and the Twins. His home run against Miami was the 130th of his MLB career.
Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays became the first team in 20 years to win their first eight games of the MLB season after beating the Oakland Athletics 11-0 – and winning each of their games by at least four points.
