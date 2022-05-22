US sports compact



Boston Celtics and Theis suffer home defeat



Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Theis and Celtics lose home game against Miami

National basketball player Daniel Theis and the Boston Celtics fell 2-1 behind in the conference finals of the North American professional league NBA. In the home TD Garden, the record champions from the east coast lost to the Miami Heat 103:109. Four wins are required in the best-of-seven series to advance to the NBA Finals.



Center Theis was in the starting lineup but only had one point and three rebounds in ten minutes of play. The most recently outstanding Jayson Tatum also remained under his chances with only ten points, so Jaylen Brown’s 40 points were not enough for the lead.

Center Bam Adebayo impressed with 31 points and ten rebounds for the guests, who had to do without Jimmy Butler (knee injury) for the entire second half. Game four of the series will take place again in Boston on Tuesday night.

In the second play-off semi-final between the Dallas Mavericks, team of the German international Maxi Kleber, and the Golden State Warriors it is 0:2.







Hockey: Colorado takes the lead without a storm

The Colorado Avalanche took the lead again in the play-off quarterfinals of the North American professional league NHL without German ice hockey pro Nico Sturm. Colorado won Game 3 at the St. Louis Blues 5-2, making it 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Sturm was not part of the Avalanche roster.

St. Louis had temporarily balanced the series on Friday night. The fourth game takes place on Tuesday night.

Superstar Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers are already in action on Monday night. In the series against the Calgary Flames it is currently 1-1.

