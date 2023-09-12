Bitter debut for Rodgers: quarterback threatens to end the season
Drama about Aaron Rodgers: The football star was seriously injured in his debut for the New York Jets and could miss the entire rest of the NFL season. It is feared that the quarterback may have a ruptured Achilles tendon, and an MRI scan will be carried out on Tuesday to confirm this.
“It doesn’t look good,” said head coach Robert Saleh. Early in the first quarter, Rodgers was brought down with a sack on his fourth play, causing the 39-year-old to injure his left ankle and limp off the field. Videos later showed the four-time MVP being transported into the catacombs with Rodgers wearing a support boot. X-rays showed no broken bones.
Zach Wilson took over for the newcomer after the exit and led the Jets to a 22:16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Rookie Xavier Gipson ran 65 yards into the end zone after a Bills punt in overtime and made the decision.
Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to their fourth Super Bowl win in 2011 and left for the Jets after 18 years with the club.
