Even the snowstorm couldn't stop record quarterback Josh Allen: Thanks to their once again outstanding playmaker, the Buffalo Bills moved into the NFL play-off quarterfinals – a day late due to the chaos in the weather in New York State. The spectators in the stands still had to fight through the snow when Allen and Co. defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31:17 in the wild card round on the laboriously cleared field.
In temperatures around minus eight degrees, quarterback Allen was again the match winner with four touchdowns: his passes led to points three times and he also ran 52 yards into the end zone. The 27-year-old extended his NFL record: For the twelfth time this season, he recorded at least one touchdown through the air and on the ground. The game was postponed a day because of the snowstorm. In the next round there will be a duel between the star quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. “It’s going to take a strong team effort,” Allen said.
Last year's finalists, the Philadelphia Eagles, have already been eliminated. The runner-up lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9:32, continuing their decline after a strong start to the season. The Eagles started off promisingly with ten wins in the first eleven games, but then collapsed: the sixth defeat in the last seven games sealed their early exit.
American Football: NFL coaching legend Belichick speaks with Atlanta Falcons
NFL star coach Bill Belichick is interested in the Atlanta Falcons after his departure from the New England Patriots. The 71-year-old had an interview, the Falcons announced on Monday. Belichick and the Patriots parted ways last week after 24 years and six Super Bowl wins. No coach in NFL history has won championships as many times as Belichick. The Falcons are looking for a successor for Arthur Smith, who was released after the end of the main round and missing the playoffs.
Basketball: Warriors lose in Green comeback in NBA
Dramyond Green made his NBA comeback after missing 16 games due to a suspension, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies with the Golden State Warriors. The star player was suspended by the league after he punched an opponent in December and was thrown off the field. In the 107:116, Green came off the bench and recorded seven points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes. “I felt good, all things considered,” said Green, who underwent therapy and had discussions with the NBA during his suspension.
The Toronto Raptors around world champion captain Dennis Schröder slipped further back in the Eastern Conference after their fourth defeat in a row. The Canadians lost to leaders Boston Celtics 96:105. Schröder had 13 points and seven rebounds against his former team. The Raptors hit just 4 of their 32 three-point attempts.
Basketball: Orlando without Wagner brothers successful against Hartenstein's Knicks
Without the Wagner brothers, the Orlando Magic scored an important away win in the NBA. With the 98:94 win over the New York Knicks led by the German-American Isaiah Hartenstein, the Magic maintain contact with the direct play-off places and are directly behind the Knicks (23:17) with a record of 22:18 wins. .
Center Hartenstein showed another convincing performance despite the defeat with seven points and twelve rebounds. Franz Wagner was still missing with ankle problems, his brother Moritz was in the squad but did not play.
Things are still not going well for Dennis Schröder and the Toronto Raptors. The 96:105 against the Boston Celtics was the fourth defeat in a row. National team captain Schröder scored 13 points, coach Darko Rajakovic brought the point guard off the bench like last time.
Maxi Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks won 125:120 against the New Orleans Pelicans even without superstar Luka Doncic, who still had an ankle injury. Kleber finally made the decision with 1.6 seconds left with two converted free throws; the 31-year-old had a total of four points and five rebounds in 19 minutes.
Reigning MVP Joel Embiid returned to the line-up after knee problems in the Philadelphia 76ers' 124:115 win against the Houston Rockets – and how. In just 31 minutes, the center scored 41 points and ten rebounds and thus kept his mega series alive: In the 16th consecutive appearance, Embiid managed a 30/10 game, only NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain managed a longer series.
The Detroit Pistons won their fourth game of the season (with 36 defeats) at 129:117 at the Washington Wizards after seven defeats in a row. The worst team in the NBA had already set the negative record with 28 bankruptcies in a row this season, but then won against Dennis Schröder and the Toronto Raptors.
