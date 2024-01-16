In temperatures around minus eight degrees, quarterback Allen was again the match winner with four touchdowns: his passes led to points three times and he also ran 52 yards into the end zone. The 27-year-old extended his NFL record: For the twelfth time this season, he recorded at least one touchdown through the air and on the ground. The game was postponed a day because of the snowstorm. In the next round there will be a duel between the star quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. “It’s going to take a strong team effort,” Allen said.