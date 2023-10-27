Buffalo Bills back on the road to success in the NFL
The Buffalo Bills around star quarterback Josh Allen have returned to the road to success in the US professional football league NFL. After the surprising defeat against the New England Patriots last Sunday, the team from the US state of New York won against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24:18 (17:10) on Thursday evening (local time).
With a record of 5:3 wins, the Bills still have their sights set on playoff participation. The Buccaneers, the former team of retired superstar Tom Brady, have three wins and four defeats. But participation in the finals in January is not yet out of reach for the Florida franchise.
Allen threw two touchdown passes and made an interception to the opponent, and he also ran the ball into the end zone himself once. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield also threw for two touchdowns.
NBA star Lillard’s spectacular debut with Milwaukee
Basketball superstar Damian Lillard made a spectacular debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA professional league. The guard scored 39 points in the title candidate’s 118:117 home win against the Philadelphia 76ers to open the season.
Lillard made club history. Never before had a professional recorded more points in his Bucks debut. The old record, set by Terry Cummings in 1984, was 34 points. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo harmonized brilliantly with his new teammate and contributed 23 points and 13 rebounds.
“I got into these types of situations knowing what was expected of me,” said Lillard, who was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers last month. “They encourage me to take control, to make decisions.”
Lillard hit nine of 20 shots from the field, including four of twelve three-pointers. The 33-year-old also sank all 17 of his free throws, plus eight rebounds and four assists. For the Sixers, who competed without James Harden, who started training camp late, Tyrese Maxey was the top scorer with 31 points, and MVP Joel Embiid scored 24 points.
LeBron James also had reason to celebrate after the opening loss against the champion Denver Nuggets. With a strong final quarter, the experienced superstar (38) led his Los Angeles Lakers to a 100:95 win against the Phoenix Suns. Overall, James had 21 points. For the Suns, Kevin Durant dominated with 39 points.
NHL: Crisis at the Oilers is getting worse
German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers are sliding ever deeper into crisis in the North American professional league NHL. The Canadians, who started the season as co-favorites for the Stanley Cup, also lost the home game against the New York Rangers 3-0, thus suffering their sixth defeat in their seventh game of the season.
In the absence of his strike partner Connor McDavid, who was still injured, Draisaitl received the most playing time of all Oilers outfield players, but he was also unable to convince.
Things didn’t go any better for the other Germans on Thursday evening (local time). The Detroit Red Wings around Moritz Seider, who got off to a strong start, lost 4-1 at home to the Winnipeg Jets, with Seider at least providing the assist for his team’s only goal. This means the 22-year-old already has eight scorer points in the current season.
Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators were narrowly defeated by the New York Islanders 2-3 away. The 21-year-old Stützle also provided an assist, his sixth of the season. He has also already scored two goals himself.
The San Jose Sharks’ guest appearance with Nico Sturm at Tampa Bay Lightning was bitter. There was nothing to gain for the Californians in Florida, the Sharks lost 6-0. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used in the Seattle Kraken’s 3-2 defeat at the Carolina Hurricanes.
Meanwhile, the impressive record streak of former champions Colorado Avalanche ended. After 15 away wins in a row, the team from Denver lost 4-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was also Colorado’s first loss of the season.
Basketball: NBA returns to old format for All-Star Game
The NBA is returning to the old format for the All-Star Game in February, pitting a team of basketball players from the Western Conference against a team from the Eastern Conference. The NBA announced this on Wednesday in the host city of Indianapolis. On February 18th, the best professionals in the league will once again play four times for twelve minutes, with twelve players from each conference taking part.
In previous years there had been no game time in the final quarter, instead the game was over at a certain score determined by the points scored in the first three quarters. In addition, the two players with the most votes were allowed to select their team from the other All-Stars in advance. It was not clear from the announcement whether the NBA would permanently return to the old system.
World champion captain Dennis Schröder recently told the German Press Agency that he wanted to take part in an All-Star Game in his career. “An All-Star selection would be something crazy, something I’ve always dreamed of,” said the Toronto Raptors professional.
