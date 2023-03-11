US sports compact Bears likely to give top pick to Panthers in NFL draft
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
NFL draft: Bears give top pick to Panthers
The Chicago Bears are giving up their right to be the first club to pick in this year’s NFL draft. According to consistent media reports, the franchise hands over the top pick in Kansas City talent distribution (April 26-28) to the Carolina Panthers.
In return, the Bears will receive wide receiver DJ Moore, pick number nine and a second-round pick in the upcoming draft, a first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025 from Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore. Carolina will most likely pick a quarterback in first place .
Lakers on the upswing in NBA: Home win over Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers around national team captain Dennis Schröder continue to gain momentum in the NBA and also won the home game against the Toronto Raptors. The 122:112 on Friday evening was the seventh win from the past nine games in the world’s best basketball league. The places with direct access to the playoffs are thus always within reach for the team, which must continue to do without the injured superstar LeBron James.
James apparently liked what he saw: “Man I love this team,” he tweeted. D’Angelo Russell made his comeback after an injury break and was the Lakers’ best pitcher with 28 points. Schröder came up with a strong 23 points. Anthony Davis had a comparatively weak 8 points, but he also had his share of the success with 9 rebounds and four blocks. Scottie Barnes recorded 32 points for Toronto.
NHL: Reichel concedes another defeat with Chicago
Striker Lukas Reichel suffered his next defeat with the Chicago Blackhawks in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. The team from the “Windy City” lost to the Florida Panthers 3-4 after a penalty shootout, it was the sixth bankruptcy in the last seven games. The 20-year-old Reichel remained without a scorer point in just over 16 minutes of ice time.
The Blackhawks are bottom of the Central Division, well behind the ranks for the playoffs. With just 50 points from 65 games, Chicago is the third-worst team in the league. The Panthers, on the other hand, are just two points behind a wild-card berth in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.
