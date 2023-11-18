Franz Wagner leads Orlando to victory – Theis debut in LA
Basketball world champion Franz Wagner led the Orlando Magic to their first victory in the new NBA tournament. In the 103:97 away win against the Chicago Bulls, Wagner was his team’s best scorer with 21 points. Brother Moritz Wagner contributed ten more points from the bench. With the victory, Orlando kept its chance of moving into the knockout phase of the still young competition.
National team captain Dennis Schröder and the Toronto Raptors narrowly missed a surprise in their first tournament game. The Canadians lost at home to the Boston Celtics, currently the best team in the league, 105:108. Schröder had a good evening and, with 23 points, was tied with his teammate Pascal Siakam as the team’s highest-scoring player.
The NBA’s 30 teams were divided into six groups of five, three per conference, for the newly created tournament. The respective group winners and the best second-place team in each conference reach the quarterfinals. The game is played local time on Tuesdays and Fridays, and all results except the final are included in the regular league season.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers landed a liberating blow with new signing Daniel Theis. In the first game with the German, the Californians won against the Houston Rockets with 106:100, ending a series of six defeats in a row. Theis, who had previously been signed by the Indiana Pacers via trade, played ten minutes and scored two points. The star trio around the previously disappointing newcomer James Harden (24 points), Kawhi Leonard (26) and Paul George (23) secured the victory.
The New York Knicks led by Isaiah Hartenstein achieved a clear success away to the Washington Wizards. The Knicks prevailed 120:99, but Hartenstein remained inconspicuous offensively with three points. However, he showed his presence with eight rebounds.
NHL: Seiders Red Wings leave Stockholm empty-handed
Ice hockey runner-up Moritz Seider also lost the second game of the Global Series of the North American professional league NHL with the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings lost 2:3 (0:0, 2:0, 0:3) to the Toronto Maple Leafs after a 2-0 lead in their guest game at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena on Friday.
Daniel Sprong (33rd) and Lucas Raymond (35th) scored the Red Wings’ goals. Tyler Bertuzzi (44th), William Nylander (54th) and John Tavares (55th) turned the game around for Toronto in the final third.
In their first game of the Global Series, Seider and his Red Wings lost the German duel with Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators 4:5 after overtime on Thursday. Stützle scored the decisive goal and was named player of the game.
Also on Friday, but in North America, German national striker John-Jason Peterka scored his seventh goal of the season – and yet had to accept the next defeat. With the Buffalo Sabers he lost 2-3 to the in-form Winnipeg Jets, Peterka scored the final score in the final third.
It was the third defeat in a row for the Sabers, but Peterka’s personal record is impressive. In 17 games he has already scored seven goals and five assists. Last season he scored twelve times in 77 games (20 assists).
