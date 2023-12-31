Basketball: Detroit beats Toronto for Schröder
Basketball world champion Dennis Schröder suffered a bitter defeat with the Toronto Raptors against the worst team in the NBA. The Canadians lost 127:129 to the Detroit Pistons, who stopped their horror series after 28 defeats in a row. Detroit had stopped the Philadelphia 76ers' negative run two days earlier, and with their first success in more than two months, the Pistons now prevented the sole negative record.
Schröder, who started from the start, fought against bankruptcy with strong 30 points and nine assists. Only teammate Pascal Siakam was more successful than the German national team captain with 35 points. Nevertheless, the Raptors remained winless for the fifth time in the last six games.
On the Pistons' side, playmaker Cade Cunningham in particular contributed to the liberating sense of achievement with a double-double of 30 points and twelve assists. “The boys were screaming, I was almost in tears,” said Detroit head coach Monty Williams: “I’m so happy for our boys, I’m happy for everyone in the locker room.”
It was “not a relief,” but “just a ‘thank God, finally’.” Williams, the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year, is now hoping for a turning point for the Michigan team.
Like Schröder, national player Isaiah Hartenstein also had to cope with a setback. With the New York Knicks, the center lost to the Indiana Pacers 126:140. In New York's third loss in a row, Hartenstein had two points, six rebounds and nine assists as a starter.
On his 39th birthday, LeBron James also suffered a setback. The superstar and the Los Angeles Lakers narrowly lost to the best team in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves, 106:108. James scored 26 points.
Football: Dallas wins top game against Detroit
The Dallas Cowboys football players have extended their impressive home series in the NFL. The team around quarterback Dak Prescott won against the Detroit Lions on Saturday (local time) with 20:19. It was the 16th home win in a row for the Cowboys, who, like the Lions, have already qualified for the play-offs.
Prescott scored two touchdown passes and threw for a total of 345 yards. In the end, the Lions came very close to victory. After a touchdown by Amon-Ra St. Brown with 23 seconds left, Detroit took a chance and won. Instead of equalizing with an extra point, they wanted to play for a two-point conversion. But that failed despite three attempts.
The German-American St. Brown caught a total of six throws from Lions quarterback Jared Goff for 90 yards. With 112 caught balls and nine touchdowns in the season, the 24-year-old wide receiver further extended his personal bests.
Ice hockey: Draisaitl and Peterka win at the end of the year
Successful end to the year: Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl and runner-up JJ Peterka celebrated narrow victories with their teams in the NHL. While Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 after a penalty shootout, Peterka and the Buffalo Sabers won 3-2 after overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Oilers came back from a 2-0 deficit in the second period. After Connor McDavid's equalizer (26'), Draisaitl (36') equalized the game with his 16th goal of the season, with Derek Ryan converting the decisive penalty. Thanks to their fourth success in a row, Edmonton is still on the rise and climbed to fifth place in the Pacific Division.
Buffalo had fallen behind twice, but in overtime Jeff Skinner (62') scored the celebrated winning goal for the Sabres. Peterka was on the ice for almost 19 minutes, but did not score a point.
