Football: With the Lions in Germany? For St. Brown “a dream”
Football professional Amon-Ra St. Brown hopes to one day play in an NFL game in Germany with his Detroit Lions. “That would be a dream. That would be awesome,” the wide receiver told Sport Bild: “The way the NFL is being received in Germany is really cool. The fans love the sport.”
Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by superstar Tom Brady met the Seattle Seahawks in Munich at the German premiere of the US professional league, and St. Brown followed the action. “I watched highlights from the game and saw the long lines outside the Allianz Arena,” said the 23-year-old, “unbelievable: at the Tom Brady interview, when the game was long over, all the fans were still there cheered. That was really crazy!”
A “home game” with the Lions would therefore be a great wish of the pass receiver. After all, he has “family in Germany, my mother comes from there. I’m half-German,” said St. Brown: “I used to go to Germany every summer as a child. Now, after a long time, I’ve been there again for the last two summers.” He wants to “hold a football camp for young talent in Germany every year from now on.”
Basketball: Sabally reaches the semi-finals of the WNBA play-offs for the first time with Dallas
Satou Sabally reached the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs for the first time with the Dallas Wings. In the 101:74 win against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday evening (local time), the national basketball player from Berlin scored 13 points and also had six assists and four rebounds. Next up is against the number one seeded team, the Las Vegas Aces.
In the best-of-five series, three wins are necessary to advance to the final series. The first game is on September 24th. In the first round, two wins were enough for the Wings. Since moving to Dallas in 2016, the team had never advanced past the first round of the playoffs. Sabally is playing her third season for the Wings and is one of the most important players there.
If Dallas makes it to the final, there could be a family duel. The New York Liberty also made it into the semi-finals and are a possible opponent for the title. Sabally’s sister Nyara is under contract in New York. In her first WNBA year, she is only a supplementary player and was not used in the 90:85 win against the Washington Mystics.
#sports #compact #AmonRa #Brown #dreams #playing #NFL #game #Germany
Leave a Reply