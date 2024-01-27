Doncic scores 73 points – Daniel Theis defeats Dennis Schröder
Daniel Theis won the duel between two basketball world champions in the NBA against Dennis Schröder. Theis scored a 127:107 (66:52) win over the Toronto Raptors with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday (local time). The Clippers achieved their fourth win in a row in the North American Basketball League to maintain third place in the Western Conference.
The best player of the game was James Harden, who recorded a triple-double with 22 points, ten rebounds and 13 assists. Theis had six points and four rebounds, while Schröder recorded 13 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Raptors. Toronto suffered its fourth consecutive defeat and is only in twelfth place in the East.
Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks with a gala performance of 73 points to a 148:143 (66:66) away win over the Atlanta Hawks. 73 points in a game is the fourth highest score in league history. Only Wilt Chamberlain (100 points), Kobe Bryant (81) and once again Chamberlain (78) were better. “These names that are in front of me are special. “It’s unbelievable,” Doncic said of his record-breaking game. The Slovenian superstar improved Joel Embiid's NBA single-season record, who scored 70 points just last Monday.
Franz and Moritz Wagner had to admit defeat with the Orlando Magic at the Memphis Grizzlies with 106:107 (59:68). The guests could have won the game in the final second, but missed their three-pointer. Franz Wagner had previously brought the Magic to 106:107. The 22-year-old scored a total of 18 points, his brother Moritz scored twelve points.
Devin Booker provided the second point gala on Friday. The 27-year-old scored 62 points against the Indiana Pacers, but lost with the Phoenix Suns 131:133 (70:80). Booker, who has already broken the 70-point mark in his NBA career, missed the three-pointer in the final second to win.
NHL: Grubauer loses with Seattle after overtime
Things are still not going well in the NHL for the Seattle Kraken and national ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer. The team from Washington state lost to the St. Louis Blues 3-4 after overtime; it was their fifth defeat in the last six games. After 48 main round games, Seattle is in fifth place in the Pacific Division with 50 points.
Like two days before, Grubauer was once again in Seattle's squad, but didn't get a second of ice time. The goalie returned behind the boards in the home win against the Chicago Blackhawks (6-2) after being out for weeks due to a lower-body injury. Grubauer played his last game to date on December 9th.
Against St. Louis, Seattle turned an early deficit and led 3-1 until the 36th minute. But then the guests hit back thanks to match winner Pawel Butschnewitsch: The attacker initially equalized (42nd) before scoring the winning goal in the fourth minute of overtime.
