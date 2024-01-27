Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks with a gala performance of 73 points to a 148:143 (66:66) away win over the Atlanta Hawks. 73 points in a game is the fourth highest score in league history. Only Wilt Chamberlain (100 points), Kobe Bryant (81) and once again Chamberlain (78) were better. “These names that are in front of me are special. “It’s unbelievable,” Doncic said of his record-breaking game. The Slovenian superstar improved Joel Embiid's NBA single-season record, who scored 70 points just last Monday.