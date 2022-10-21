US sports compact



49ers trade for NFL superstar McCaffrey – Cardinals beat Saints



Christian McCaffrey joins the 49ers.

Photo: dpa/Eric Christian Smith





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Football: 49ers trade for superstar McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers have made themselves a real title contender in the NFL with a spectacular new signing and, according to their own statements, brought in Christian McCaffrey. Only the medical check is still pending. The running back is coming from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for access to future drafts. The 26-year-old is probably the most diverse and therefore the best running back in the National Football League and not only has his strengths in running with the ball, but also in catching passes. In addition to ESPN, the US news agency AP also reported on the business on Thursday, citing anonymous sources. The 49ers later confirmed it via their social media accounts.



Football: Cardinals win Duel of the Dissatisfied

In a duel between two dissatisfied NFL teams, the Arizona Cardinals won against the New Orleans Saints. Before the 42:34 on Thursday evening (local time), both teams had only two wins from six games. Three misses by Saints quarterback Andy Dalton dashed all hopes of the visitors from New Orleans, as the Cardinals defenders immediately converted two of them for a touchdown. The Cardinals’ most recently criticized playmaker, Kyler Murray, shot clean and had a touchdown pass.







“The defense has got our backs, two touchdowns, that’s huge. We can play a lot better, I can play a lot better,” Murray said.

DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended for the season for a National Football League doping rule violation, caught ten passes for 103 yards for the Cardinals without a touchdown. “The energy he brings to the field? He’s a special player,” Murray said.

Ice Hockey: Draisaitl with scorer points

Hockey star Leon Draisaitl scored a goal and assisted the Edmonton Oilers to their second NHL win of the season. In the 6: 4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday evening (local time), the international scored to make it 5: 3 in the meantime and prepared Connor McDavid’s fifth goal of the season at the end.

JJ Peterka also played his part in the Buffalo Sabers’ 6-3 defeat of the Calgary Flames. The 20-year-old set up Rasmus Dahlin’s goal to make it 2-1 and after his first four games of the season as a permanent member of the Sabers squad, he already has a good four scorer points. He made two appearances for the Sabers last season, but was then sent back to the second-tier AHL.



Tim Stützle didn’t play a part in the Ottawa Senators’ 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals. Because Nico Sturm also got the first win of the season with the San José Sharks and won 3-2 against the New York Rangers, all German NHL professionals left the ice as winners on Thursday.

Basketball: Lakers also lose the city duel

The Los Angeles Lakers also lost the second game of the season in the North American basketball professional league NBA in the city duel with the Clippers. Without the injured Dennis Schröder (thumb surgery), the team around superstar LeBron James lost 97:103.

When Kawhi Leonard (14 points) returned from a serious knee injury in June 2021, the Clippers clinched their eighth win in a row against the Lakers, who lost to the defending champions Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (109:123). Top scorer of the match was Lonnie Walker from the Lakers with 26 points, James contributed 20 points and ten rebounds.



Schröder, who won bronze with the German national team at the home European Championship in September, returned to the Lakers after stints with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He had already played for the club in the 2020/21 season, but will be out for three to four weeks after problems with his right thumb, according to head coach Darvin Ham.







In the other game of the evening, the Milwaukee Bucks narrowly beat the Philadelphia 76ers 90-88 at the start of the season. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo just missed a triple-double with 21 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists.

