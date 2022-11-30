With the 17th goal of the game, the Seattle Kraken extended their streak to six NHL victories and set a season high with the 9-8 after overtime against the Los Angeles Kings. There has never been a game with more goals this season, nor had a team scored more than eight times in a game before. The six equalizers for both teams together also set the NHL record, the league announced on Tuesday evening (local time). In the meantime it was 1: 1, 2: 2, 3: 3, 4: 4, 5: 5 and 8: 8 in Los Angeles.