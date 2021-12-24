US sports compact



What you missed that night in NBA, NFL, and NHL



Franz Wagner from Orlando Magic.

Photo: dpa / John Raoux





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened that night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: defeats for clubs with German participation.







Basketball: Wagner convinced seven minutes – Magic lose

Franz Wagner led the race to catch up, but the German basketball shooting star could not prevent the pre-Christmas defeat of his Orlando Magic in the NBA. The 20-year-old rookie scored 17 of his 20 points within seven minutes in the third quarter in a 104: 110 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Suddenly the Magic were back within striking distance – and yet had to accept their 26th defeat in their 33rd game of the season.

Franz’s older brother Moritz was missing again in Orlando, since last week the vaccinated center has been in the league’s COVID protocol, as have numerous other players. The NBA is groaning under the Corona failures around Christmas and is therefore trying to reach an agreement with the NBPA players’ union to shorten the quarantine period.

Instead of after ten days, the players should then return to their teams after six days in the event of negative tests. This is what ESPN reports. It was initially unclear whether the regulation would make things easier for the teams at the Christmas Games (December 25th and 26th). In December, 130 players across the league had to be quarantined, 90 percent of whom had been infected with the Omikron variant of the corona virus, as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN.







The outstanding actor on the day before Christmas Eve was once again Stephen Curry. The superstar of the Golden State Warriors scored 46 points in the 113: 104 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Without exception player Luka Doncic and national player Maximilian Kleber (both Corona protocol), the Dallas Mavericks lost to champions Milwaukee Bucks 95: 102.

American Football: The ennessee Titans are close to the division title in the NFL

The Tennessee Titans are close to the title in the AFC South Division in the NFL North American Football League. At 20:17 against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday (local time), AJ Brown stood out, catching eleven passes and scoring the touchdown for the first lead in the third quarter. After the first half, the home side was still 0:10 behind. The decisive field goal was achieved by Randy Bullock. Should the Indianapolis Colts lose at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Titans can no longer take their second division title in a row.



34 images Hence the NFL teams got their names

Photo: AP / Charles Krupa





With eight wins from 15 games, San Francisco is third in NFC West. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a bad day with the 49ers. He threw two interceptions.

The Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will take place without the ice hockey professionals from the North American NHL. As the world association IIHF announced, both the league and the players’ association informed about it on Wednesday. As in 2018, the German team will have to do without its star Leon Draisaitl. The US decision falls back on the corona crisis, due to which the NHL had to postpone 50 games and the Christmas break had to start two days earlier than planned. The Beijing Games will be held from February 4th to 20th.

“Although we are disappointed, we understand the decision and can understand the circumstances under which it was made,” said IIHF President Luc Tardif. “It was a shock how Covid-19 affected the NHL schedule practically overnight.”

(kron / old / ako / dör / SID / dpa)