US sports compact



What you missed that night in NBA, NFL, and NHL



The Colts beat the New England Patriots. .

Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened that night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: Victories for Draisaitl and Co. in the NHL and a Patriots bankruptcy in the NFL.







Football: The Patriots’ winning streak broke

The winning streak of the German football player Jakob Johnson with the New England Patriots is broken. After the last seven wins in a row, the Patriots lost to the Indianapolis Colts with 17:27. It took New England a long time to even get into the game. Coach Bill Belichick’s team scored all 17 points in the last quarter.

Pats quarterback Mac Jones brought only 26 of his 45 passes to his receivers and came up with a total of 299 yards of space. In addition to two touchdown passes, he also threw two interceptions. The Colts’ dominant player was running back Jonathan Taylor with 170 yards run and a touchdown.

Basketball: double-double for Wagner

Rookie Franz Wagner has achieved a double-double for the first time in the North American professional basketball league NBA. The 20-year-old got 14 points and eleven rebounds in the 100: 93 of the Orlando Magic against the Brooklyn Nets. Wagner hit only four of his 14 litters.

“From day one, the first thing we talked to him about was his basketball IQ. The fact that he knows when he has to make the right play and make the right decisions,” said Head Coach Jamahl Mosley.







The Nets were missing a total of ten players who ended up in the COVID protocol. Including vaccination skeptic Kyrie Irving, who was recently called back to the squad. The already ailing top scorer Durant (ankle injury) is also on the COVID list.



Again, national player Dennis Schröder was not used for the Boston Celtics. The record champions won against the New York Knicks with 114: 107, Schröder was sick. However, Corona should not have been the reason for its absence.

Isaiah Hartenstein had to admit defeat with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder just 103: 104. Hartenstein got eight points against the bottom group in the west.

Basketball: Lakers four weeks without Davis – Durant on Covid list

Basketball pro Anthony Davis will not be available to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA for at least four weeks. The club confirmed on Saturday (local time) that the 28-year-old suffered a sprain in his left knee in the 92-110 defeat at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Brooklyn Nets meanwhile have to cope with the failure of their star Kevin Durant. As the league announced on Saturday, Durant and Kyrie Irving are on the Corona list. The team from New York is already missing a total of ten professionals, more than any other at the moment. Durant was supposed to take a break in the game against Orlando Magic on Saturday due to ankle problems, but like James Harden among others, he is not available anyway.

Ice hockey: victories for German NHL stars

With three assists, ice hockey national player Leon Draisaitl helped the Edmonton Oilers to their 18th win of the season in the North American NHL. In the 5: 3 (2: 2, 1: 1, 2: 0) at the Seattle Kraken, Draisaitl increased his yield in the scorer list to 49 points on Saturday (local time). The Oilers are fourth in the Pacific Division. At the Kraken goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not between the posts.

The penultimate in the Atlantic Division are Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators. At 3: 4 (0: 2, 2: 0, 1: 1, 0: 1) at the Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Sanheim made the decision in extra time. Stützle scored 1: 2 in the meantime and thus scored his fifth goal of the season.







Moritz Seider also contributed a template in the 5: 2 (1: 1, 3: 1, 1: 0) of the Detroit Red Wings against the New Jersey Devils. It was the defender’s 18th assist this season. The towering man on the ice was Dylan Larkin, who scored his first three-pack in the NHL. In the table, the Red Wings are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

