Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Photo: dpa / Maximilian Haupt





Today among other things: A special award for a German talent.







Ice hockey: Peterka loses with Buffalo in the NHL – Seattle without Grubauer

Even after his second NHL appearance, John-Jason Peterka is still waiting for a win in the North American ice hockey league. The 19-year-old lost on Thursday (local time) with the Buffalo Sabers 1: 4 (1: 1, 0: 2, 0: 1) at the New York Islanders. Peterka, who was brought into the team due to a few corona failures, fired two shots and stood on the ice for a little more than 16 minutes. The striker had previously played for the Rochester Americans on Buffalo’s farm team. The Sabers occupy sixth place in the Atlantic Division.

Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used in the Seattle Kraken’s first game after the league’s forced break from Corona. The bottom of the Pacific Division lost 4: 6 (1: 1, 1: 2, 2: 3) to the Calgary Flames. Grubauer let his team colleague Chris Driedger go first.

Champion Tampa Bay Lightning lost 3: 9 (1: 3, 1: 3, 1: 3) to the Florida Panthers. Jonathan Huberdeau impressed the hosts with one goal and four assists.







American Football: Amon-Ra St. Brown named Rookie of the Month in the NFL

The German football professional Amon-Ra St. Brown from the Detroit Lions has been named Offensive Rookie of the Month in the North American NFL. The league announced on Thursday (local time). The pass recipient scored his three touchdowns with a German mother and an American father all in December. “My goal is to be as consistent as possible every week. It doesn’t matter who we play against, ”said St. Brown. He is only the fifth Lions player to receive this award. Detroit, as the bottom of the NFC North division, can no longer reach the playoffs. On the defensive, Micah Parson was honored by the Dallas Cowboys.

Basketball: 39 points from the Wagner brothers are not enough – Orlando is defeated by the Bucks



A total of 39 points from the Wagner brothers Franz and Moritz were not enough to help Orlando Magic beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. In the end, the Bucks, led by their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, prevailed with 136: 118 and thus recorded their fifth victory in a row. Antetokounmpo stood on the floor for 31 minutes and got 33 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Despite the defeat, the Wagner brothers confirmed their current top form. Franz Wagner was again in the starting line-up and scored 20 points and three rebounds. Moritz Wagner posted a personal best of the season with 19 points and three rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets was postponed at short notice. Denver was unable to provide the necessary eight players due to injury problems and COVID protocol. It was the eleventh game canceled in the current season.

