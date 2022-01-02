US sports compact



At the prestigious Winter Classic in Minneapolis, the temperature at the start of the game was -21 degrees, which was a cold record.

Photo: AFP / Harrison Barden





At the prestigious Winter Classic in Minneapolis, the temperature at the start of the game was -21 degrees, which was a cold record.







Ice hockey: defeat at the beginning of the year for Draisaitls Oilers – record for Alexander Ovetschkin

Despite a hit by Germany’s ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers have suffered their third defeat in a row at the start of the new year. The 26-year-old scored 1: 1 in the 2: 3 after extra time at the New York Islanders, it was the 25th goal of the season for the best goalscorer in the North American professional league NHL. It was not until New Year’s Eve that the Oilers lost 5-6 after extra time with the New Jersey Devils.

Tim Stützle caught a pitch-black day with the Ottawa Senators in the 6-0 swat against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Attacker Stützle (19) was on the ice with four goals against. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer also lost with the Seattle Kraken 2: 5 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Meanwhile, Alexander Ovechkin reached the next milestone in his stellar NHL career. The Russian striker of the Washington Capitals scored his 275th goal in the power play on Friday in a 3-1 at the Detroit Red Wings with the Germans Thomas Greiss and Moritz Seider. So far, Ovechkin had shared the top spot in these statistics with Dave Andreychuk, who had achieved this figure in 2002.







The 36-year-old also dreams of breaking the “eternal” record of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Ovechkin is currently at 754 goals, he is still 140 short of Gretzky’s record (894).

The NHL meanwhile canceled nine more games, citing the strict viewer restrictions in some Canadian cities as the reason. Three parts of the Oilers are also affected.

Ice hockey: Nico Sturm loses with the Minnesota Freezing Winter Classic



Nico Sturm went off the ice as a loser at the renowned Winter Classic of the North American ice hockey league NHL. With the Minnesota Wild, the German ice hockey professional conceded a 4: 6 (1: 1, 1: 5, 2: 0) home defeat against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (local time). The guests dominated the second third with 5: 1.

Since 2008, the NHL Winter Classic has played one game per season as an open-air event. The Wild and Blues played at Target Field, usually the home ground of the Minnesota Twins baseball team. At the start of the game, temperatures of minus 21 degrees prevailed, and according to the NHL, it had never been so cold at a Winter Classic. “I was looking over my shoulder for a polar bear, it was so cold out there,” said Sturm’s team-mate Marcus Foligno afterwards.

Basketball: DeRozan with a second “Buzzer Beater” in series

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls wrote a small chapter of NBA history on New Years Day. The Olympic basketball champion from Rio 2016 hit a game-decisive throw (“buzzer beater”) at 120: 119 at the Washington Wizards in the second game in a row with the final siren. Previously, DeRozan had scored 108: 106 at the Indiana Pacers after the time ran out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led champion Milwaukee Bucks with a triple double to 136: 113 against the New Orleans Pelicans, was once again outstanding. The Greek superstar collected 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. The Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference behind leaders Chicago and the Brooklyn Nets, who surprisingly lost to the Los Angeles Clippers (116: 120).

The Houston Rockets with national player Daniel Theis remain at the bottom in the west. The Texans lost to the Denver Nuggets 111: 124 and thus the seventh game in a row. Theis was back in the starting line-up for the first time since mid-December and scored eight points.

