Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened that night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: A coach thrown out in the NFL and German NBA professionals who convince despite defeat.







Football: Jacksonville Jaguars split from head coach Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars from the North American professional football league NFL have separated from head coach Urban Meyer. After 13 games with only two wins, owner Shad Khan decided to take this step on Thursday. The Jaguars are in last place in the NFC South and have no chance of making it into the playoffs. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will act as interim head coach for the last four games.

In addition to the unsuccessfulness, Meyer (57) is said to have made a few mistakes. Former Jaguars player Josh Lambo said that Meyer should have kicked him during training in August. In addition, “NFL Network” reported that Meyer recently had a heated argument with wide receiver Marvin Jones and is said to have described his assistant coach as a loser.

“After weeks of deliberation and a thorough analysis of Urban’s entire tenure with our team, I was very disappointed to conclude that an immediate move is inevitable for everyone,” Khan said in a statement. “As I explained in October, it was important to regain our trust and respect. Unfortunately, that did not happen. “







Ice hockey: Grubauer loses in NHL with Kraken at the Anaheim Ducks

Ice hockey national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer lost with the Seattle Kraken against the Anaheim Ducks. At 1: 4 on Wednesday evening (local time), Grubauer was only in the first two thirds and up to 1: 3 in goal before he made room for Chris Driedger. Up until then, Grubauer had saved 15 of 18 shots and was checked hard in the head by an opponent in an unfortunate scene in the second third. The clearly favored Ducks took their 17th win of the season and consolidated their top position in the Pacific Division, while the newly founded Kraken are now at the bottom of this table with 16 defeats.

More corona cases at the Flames: NHL extends compulsory break



The corona cases among NHL professionals are increasing and have led to another game being canceled. Because an additional seven ice hockey players and ten coaches were added to the league’s corona list, the Calgary Flames are no longer allowed to play until at least December 18. The NHL announced on Wednesday. The first thing affected is the game between the Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. The team was not allowed to compete this week.

The number of postponed NHL games this season is currently ten. A catch-up date has to be found for eight encounters. If too many encounters are canceled, it could affect the Olympic break and put the NHL stars’ participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics at risk.

According to the AP news agency, more than 140 NHL professionals were on the Corona list during the season. More than two dozen were added in the past two days.

Basketball: Moritz Wagner and Hartenstein convince – but not a victory for German NBA professionals

19 points from national player Moritz Wagner in 18 minutes of playing time, but no further victory for Orlando Magic: The Florida team lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the professional basketball league NBA with 99: 111 and is penultimate in the Eastern Conference. Wagner’s younger brother Franz contributed ten points in the 24th defeat of the season (five wins).

Center Isaiah Hartenstein made a strong performance for the Los Angeles Clippers, but could not prevent the 103: 124 defeat at Utah Jazz despite 15 own points. It didn’t go any better for the other German professionals in action either.







Maximilian Kleber lost with the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers 104: 107 after extra time, the Big Man managed nine points and seven rebounds. Daniel Theis scored five points for the Houston Rockets, who had no chance against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 89: 124.

