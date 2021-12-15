US sports compact



What you missed that night in NBA and NHL



Leon Draisaitl (r) in a duel with Toronto’s Timothy Liljegren. .

Photo: AP / JASON FRANSON





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened that night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: Leon Draisaitl plunges deeper and deeper into the crisis with the Oilers.







Ice hockey: Sixth loss in a row for Draisaitl and the Oilers

Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers are in a crisis and have also lost their sixth NHL game in a row. Against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team conceded a 1: 5 on Tuesday evening. With eleven defeats in 27 games now, the long, very good situation on the way to the playoffs has deteriorated significantly. Draisaitl missed a huge chance early on and was symbolic of the Oilers’ lack of luck in previous games. Oilers head coach Dave Tippett had tested positive for Corona in the run-up to the game, according to assistant coach Jim Playfair, and was therefore not behind the bench.

The Ottawa Senators had previously booked a runaway win against the Florida Panthers and, thanks to a goal from Tim Stützle, they achieved an 8: 2. For Stützle it was the fourth goal of the season for the Senators, who won for the second time in a row.

After three previous defeats, the Detroit Red Wings won again and defended their wildcard place for the playoffs. In the 2-1 win against the New York Islanders, international Moritz Seider prepared the opening goal. He now has 17 assists this season. The home game of the Minnesota Wild against the Carolina Hurricanes had been canceled due to too many positive corona tests among the guests.







Basketball: Curry is the new king of three in the NBA

Stephen Curry is the new king of three in the NBA. The 33-year-old from the Golden State Warriors hit his 2,974 three-point throw at 105: 96 at the New York Knicks, improving Ray Allen’s old record. In the end, Curry set his record to 2,977 threesomes hit.

“It was very emotional because I know how much work was behind it,” said Curry: “From the moment I picked up a basketball for the first time, I dreamed of big things.”



With his first three in the game, which fell after less than two minutes, Curry initially set the Allen record and was already making the audience rave. In the first quarter, the three-time champion and two-time MVP was crowned the new king of three.

Coach Steve Kerr immediately took a break to celebrate Curry. He also hugged his father and Allen, who was sitting in the front row. Reggie Miller, also a former three-point specialist and now a TV commentator, captured the scenes with his smartphone. “Nice, nice moment,” said Kerr.

Curry hit the record in the 789th game of his career, Allen had used 1,300 games for his old record. “I’m blessed, really blessed,” said Curry. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted, “Unbelievable.”

