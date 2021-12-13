US sports compact



What you missed that night in NBA and NFL



Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened during the night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: Brady throws 700th touchdown pass.







Football: Brady breaks next NFL record

Tom Brady broke another NFL record with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 44-year-old quarterback of the defending champion surpassed the record of 7142 successful passes of the former Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the professional football league in a gripping 33:27 after extra time against the Buffalo Bills.

Brady had to tremble for the win, however, after the Bills had made up a 21-point deficit in the second half. In extra time, BreshadPerriman ran into the end zone after a 58-yard pass from Brady, making it the 700th touchdown pass in Brady’s career.

“That was pretty cool. I would have preferred it hadn’t come that far, but in the end they all count the same,” said Brady after the thriller: “We have to learn from it and move on.” For the Bucs it was the tenth win in the 13th game of the season, Brady convinced with a total of 363 passing yards, two thrown and one run touchdown.

For the German-American Amon-Ra St. Brown there was the 11th defeat of the season with the Detroit Lions a week after his game-winning touchdown. At 10:38 am at the Denver Broncos, the 22-year-old wide receiver convinced as the best pass recipient of his team, St. Brown caught eight passes for 73 yards of space.







Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers in a duel with arch rivals Chicago Bears with four touchdowns to a 45:30 success. Shooting star Patrick Mahomes had no problems at all with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 48: 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Basketball: Durant insults fan and has to pay



His loose mouth costs Kevin Durant $ 25,000. The NBA superstar was fined this amount by the North American professional basketball league for insulting a fan during a game.

He had called Durant on Friday in his Brooklyn Nets game at the Atlanta Hawks (113: 105) to stop “howling”. The two-time NBA champion then returned the favor with insulting words and now has to pay for it. In the game, Durant made 31 points as his team’s top scorer.

Basketball: 20 points from Franz Wagner are again not enough for Orlando

The Orlando Magic ended their NBA away trip with the fifth loss in a row. The team around the Berlin basketball brothers Moritz and Franz Wagner lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening (local time) 94: 106. Superstar LeBron James was the most successful thrower of the game with a triple double of 30 points, eleven rebounds and ten assists, while Cole Anthony was the best at the Magic with 21 points.

One day after his 20 points in the defeat against the Clippers, Franz Wagner came back to 20 points and thus for the fourth time in his still young NBA career on at least this yield. Moritz Wagner did not play. After a narrow three-point lead at halftime, a very poor start to the second half, when the Lakers had a 20: 4 run in just over six minutes and won the quarter with 36:10, destroyed the guests’ good starting position.

Thanks in part to a good performance by national player Maxi Kleber, the Dallas Mavericks took their first win of the season without their star Luka Doncic. The Slovenian was absent from an older ankle injury and saw Kleber add 16 points, two assists and seven rebounds to make it 103-84 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks are back with an even balance of 13 wins and 13 defeats.

