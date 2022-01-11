US sports compact



What you missed that night in NFL, NBA, and NHL



Dennis Schröder.

Photo: dpa / Mary Schwalm





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened that night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: Dennis Schröder wins Boston crime thriller







Ice hockey: Grubauer is subject to ex-team

Philipp Grubauer has already suffered the sixth defeat in a row in the professional ice hockey league NHL with the Seattle Kraken. The 30-year-old national goalkeeper lost to his former club Colorado Avalanche 3-4 with the Kraken. Seattle gambled away a 3-1 lead.

The last counted Grubauer fended off 31 of 35 shots on his gate, Seattle is penultimate with only ten wins from 34 games in the West.

Basketball: Weak Schröder wins with Boston crime

Despite a very weak performance, Dennis Schröder and his Boston Celtics won the 20th win of the season in detention in the professional basketball league NBA. At 101: 98 after extra time against the Indiana Pacers, the German international did not hit a throw from the field, Schröder made his five points all on the free throw line.

Schröder (28) had only three double-digit points in the past eight games, and on Sunday he had only six points against the New York Knicks. Boston (20:21) is eighth in the table in the east.







Jayson Tatum equalized 1.8 seconds before the end of regular time for Boston to 89:89 and ensured extra time. In overtime, the star player made the final score with two successful free throws. Tatum had 24 points, the top scorer of the Celtics was Jaylen Brown (26).



34 images Hence the NFL teams got their names

Photo: AP / Charles Krupa





Schröder’s national team colleague Daniel Theis conceded the 31st bankruptcy in the 42nd game with the Houston Rockets, bottom of the pack in the west. At 91: 111 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Theis had twelve points and four rebounds.

Football: Brady jersey auctioned for nearly half a million US dollars

A Tom Brady football jersey sold for $ 480,000 this weekend, making it the most expensive worn NFL jersey in history, according to ESPN. For the equivalent of around 423,000 euros, the anonymous buyer gets a black Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey with Brady’s number 12, on which the most successful quarterback in the history of the National Football League has signed and made a few other notes, including his loot from the game at 44:27 against the Atlanta Falcons and the letters GOAT – Greatest of all times, in German: Best of all times.

(kron / old / ako / dör / SID / dpa)