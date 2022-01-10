US sports compact



Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened during the night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: basketball national player Maximilian Kleber turns up a lot in Dallas victory.







Ice hockey: Seider and Greiss lose with Detroit

The German ice hockey professionals Moritz Seider and Thomas Greiss suffered their fourth defeat in the fifth game of the new year with the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL professional league. Defender talent Seider collected at least his 20th assist in the 36th season out in the 3: 4 after penalty shootout at the Anaheim Ducks, goalkeeping veteran Greiss fended off 24 shots.

Basketball: Kleber turns up in Dallas victory

National basketball player Maximilian Kleber turned up the heat in the Dallas Mavericks’ sixth win in a row. The 29-year-old scored his season high of 18 points in the 113-99 win against the Chicago Bulls and also contributed four rebounds and two assists.

Kleber hit six of his nine three-point throws, only once in his career had he been so successful from a distance. The Mavericks, who had their best scorer in Luka Doncic with 22 points, consolidate fifth place in the west through their success, which would mean participation in the play-offs.







The Orlando Magic, who suffered the ninth defeat in a row in the close 100: 102 against the Washington Wizards and occupy the last place in the Eastern Conference, are beaten in this regard. The strong rookie Franz Wagner achieved 16 points, his older brother Moritz had two points.

Meanwhile, three-time NBA champion Klay Thompson celebrated his comeback after a 31-month injury break for the Golden State Warriors, who achieved a 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on “Klay Day”. Thompson, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in June 2019, returned with 17 points at Stephen Curry’s side.



Football: Las Vegas Raiders are in NFL playoffs and extend Roethlisberger’s career

The longest main round in NFL history is over and the Las Vegas Raiders are the last team to make it to the knockout round of the National Football League. In an unexpectedly close game in the end, the 35:33 against the Los Angeles Chargers was only determined after extra time. In the event of a tie, both teams would have been in the playoffs, but the Raiders decided at the last second to try a field goal and won the game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers therefore slipped into the playoff places on the last day of the main round – the 18-year career of veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was extended by at least a week. The Raiders will play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, the Steelers will face the Kansas City Chiefs the next day.

The bye in the AFC secured the Tennessee Titans with a 28:25 against Houston Texas. The Titans and the Chiefs have twelve wins and five losses, but the Titans have won the direct duel and therefore, like the Green Bay Packers in the NFC, get the break and continuous home rights in the playoffs.

The New England Patriots with Jakob Johnson from Stuttgart lost their last main round game against the Miami Dolphins 24:33 and could no longer intercept the Buffalo Bills at the top of the AFC East. In the first playoff game for Johnson, there will now be a direct duel between the two teams on the German night on Sunday (2.15 a.m.).

