Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened during the night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: Impressive series of points broken by Franz Wagner.







Football: Dak Prescott breaks Dallas Cowboys touchdown record

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has set a new franchise record in the National Football League with 37 touchdown passes in one season. With his fifth touchdown pass in the 51:26 success at the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday evening (local time) Prescott improved Tony Romo’s season best from 2007. The Cowboys were already clear as the winners of their division NFC East before the game and have a home game against the best so-called wild card team in the play-offs in the coming week. The Eagles are also qualified for the play-offs.

Football: Mahomes leads Chiefs to victory – hope for number one

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes put the Kansas City Chiefs back on the road to success on the final day of the regular season in the US football professional league NFL. The Super Bowl champion of 2019 won 28:24 at the Denver Broncos and has hopes of going into the play-offs as the top-seeded club of the AFC. The Chiefs have to hope for a defeat of the Tennessee Titans at the Houston Texans on Sunday.







Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and brought a total of 27 of his 44 passes to his receivers for 269 yards of space. In the ninth game of his career against the Broncos, it was the ninth win for Mahomes. The Chiefs are unbeaten in 13 games in a row against Denver – a franchise record.

Last weekend, the Chiefs suffered a setback in their 31:34 defeat at the Cincinnati Bengals in the battle for first place in the AFC and must therefore hope for help. The play-offs begin with the “Wild Card Weekend” next weekend.

Basketball: Wagner series breaks with another Orlando defeat



The impressive series of points from basketball shooting star Franz Wagner in the North American professional league NBA is broken. The 20-year-old came in the 92:97 defeat of Orlando Magic in the basement duel at the Detroit Pistons after 20 games in a row for the first time to less than double-digit points.

The Eastern Conference rookie of the month for December came in at nine points. It was the 33rd bankruptcy in their 40th game for the bottom group Orlando.

National player Dennis Schröder celebrated a victory with the Boston Celtics. Led by the outstanding Jaylen Brown, the record champions defeated the New York Knicks with 99:75. Brown put on the first triple-double of his career with 22 points, eleven rebounds and eleven assists, Schröder got six points. The meager 75 points meant a season low for the Knicks.

Without Isaiah Hartenstein, who was still injured in the ankle, the Los Angeles Clippers suffered their third defeat in a row. The Clippers were subject to the Memphis Grizzlies with 108: 123.

Basketball: Thompson before NBA comeback after a two and a half year injury break

After more than two and a half years injury hiatus, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is about to make his comeback in the professional basketball league NBA. “Dub Nation, I’m back,” said Thompson in a short fan-directed clip released by the Warriors on Saturday (local time). The Warriors also confirmed reports that the 31-year-old will play for the Warriors for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday evening.







In the sixth game of the final series against the Toronto Raptors 2019, Thompson tore a cruciate ligament. The Warriors lost the game and the series at the same time. After that, Thompson missed the entire 2019/20 season. Shortly before his first scheduled comeback, he tore his right Achilles tendon in November 2020, which is why he was missing another full season.

The five-time all star Thompson was a congenial teammate of superstar Stephen Curry at the Warriors until his injury. Together they reached the finals five times in a row between 2015 and 2019 and won three championships.

Ice hockey: Sturms Wild win despite the goalkeeper record in the penalty shootout

The Minnesota Wild with the German ice hockey professional Nico Sturm have achieved another victory in the North American NHL. The Wild won on Saturday evening (local time) against the Washington Capitals after 0: 2 deficit with 3: 2 after penalty shootout. Mats Zuccarello only scored the equalizer in regular time 35 seconds before the end.







It was also the first goal for Washington goalkeeper Zach Fucale in the NHL after 138 minutes. He set a record with it – no goalkeeper kept his goal clean at the beginning of his career in the world’s best ice hockey league. The Capitals had put the intermediate goal for the game into the empty goal when Fucale left his gate for an extra attacker when a penalty was reported against the game. Nico Sturm remained without a goal participation.

There was nothing to get for Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings at 0: 4 at the Los Angeles Kings. Goalkeeper Thomas Greiss was not used for Detroit.

Meanwhile, the NHL has postponed two more games by Tim Stützles Ottawa Senators because of the currently applicable viewer restrictions in Canada. This means that more than 100 games could not be played as planned this season due to the corona pandemic. The Senators have played a single game since December 18, while ten games have been canceled.

