Dennis Schröder.

Photo: dpa / Mary Schwalm





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened during the night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: joys and sorrows with Dennis Schröder.







Basketball: Schröder is convincing – but the Celtics suffer unnecessary defeat

Dennis Schröder has put another convincing performance on the floor in the third game since his return from the Corona protocol. The national basketball player scored 20 points for the Boston Celtics in the NBA duel at the New York Knicks, but could not prevent an avoidable 105: 108 defeat.

First the Celtics gave away a 25-point lead, then they also conceded the decisive three-point from RJ Barrett in the final second. The New Yorkers’ outstanding player was Frenchman Evan Fournier, who scored 41 points and pocketed a total of ten threes.

Ice hockey: NHL: Storm hits in Wild victory

With his sixth goal of the season, the German ice hockey professional Nico Sturm made a significant contribution to the Minnesota Wild’s 3-2 victory at the Boston Bruins. The 26-year-old falsified a tight shot from Sweden’s Jonas Brodin in the first third and made it 2-1 lead in the power play.







The fact that Minnesota could look forward to their 20th win in the 32nd game of the season was mainly due to the Finnish goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, who blocked a total of 36 shots. The Wild are currently fourth in the Central Division of the NHL.

Basketball: Mavericks win before Nowitzki appreciation



Before honoring their former basketball superstar Dirk Nowitzki, the Dallas Mavericks scored an important win against contender Golden State Warriors. The team of former Nowitzki colleague Jason Kidd beat the best team to date in the North American professional league NBA on Wednesday evening (local time) with 99:82 (50:39) and thus laid a sporting basis for the ceremony where Nowitzki’s jersey with the number on the back 41 was pulled under the roof of the arena in Texas. The 43-year-old German watched the game live, his family and many friends were also there.

Nowitzki’s successor Luka Doncic stood out with 26 points and led the Mavericks to victory. The Slovenian bent over shortly before the end of the game and then stayed outside – but the game was already decided at this point. The otherwise strong Warriors had a bad day, especially offensively. Development player Stephen Curry scored only 14 points and hit only five of his 24 throws. In the first half he only converted one out of ten attempts.

