Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened that night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: Next bankruptcy for NHL star Draisaitl.







Football: Pittsburgh Steelers can continue to hope for playoff participation

The Pittsburgh Steelers have preserved their playoff chance in the North American football league NFL. With the 26:14 win over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers have nine season wins from 16 games since Monday (local time). The guests, however, can no longer reach the finals, they are last in the AFC North Division.

After a pointless first quarter, Pittsburgh took a 10-0 lead by halftime. After a pass from veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Diontae Johnson brought the ball into the end zone before Chris Boswell put in a field goal. The Browns, in which playmaker Baker Mayfield did not have a good day, fought their way back again, but in the final section the Steelers made the decision with two more field goals and a touchdown by Najee Harris.

The performance by TJ Watt was also outstanding. The 27-year-old booked four so-called sacks in which he brought down the opposing quarterback. Watt achieved a personal career record.







Basketball: Strong Wagner loses – Doncic leads Mavericks to victory

The German basketball shooting star Franz Wagner has confirmed his strong form in the US professional league NBA and still missed the next win with Orlando Magic. The 20-year-old’s 22 points were the best of his team, but could not prevent the 98-102 defeat at the Chicago Bulls.

For the Bulls, currently the best team in the Eastern Conference, it was the eighth win in a row. While Wagner also contributed five rebounds and three assists for basement child Orlando, his brother Moritz was not used.



The Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points (ten rebounds, seven assists) for defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, but due to the insufficient help of his teammates Milwaukee lost 106: 115 against the Detroit Pistons.

Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic led his Dallas Mavericks to their third win in a row. In a late fight against the Denver Nuggets at 103: 89, the point guard turned up in the last quarter and scored a total of 21 points. National player Maxi Kleber hit double digits again (10), plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Ice hockey: Draisaitls Oilers suffer fourth defeat in a row in the NHL

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers are in the North American ice hockey league NHL in a form low. The 1: 4 (0: 1, 1: 1, 0: 2) on Monday (local time) at the New York Rangers meant the fourth defeat in a row. While the home side climbed to first place in the Metropolitan Division, the Canadians are fourth in the Pacific Division.

Man of the evening was Ryan Strome, who scored three points in a game for the first time this season with one goal and two assists. Draisaitl and his strike partner Connor McDavid, who are at the top of the scorer list, remained without points for the fourth time in the past twelve matches. For Rangers coach Gerard Gallant, this was one of the decisive factors: “They are great players, they get their chances to score, but we did a good job.”

