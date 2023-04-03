US sports compact Two assists by Seider, setbacks for Stützle and Kleber
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Ice hockey: Two assists by Seider – Stützle conceded setback
National ice hockey player Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings have preserved their slim chances of participating in the playoffs in the North American professional league NHL. Detroit won 5-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who had already qualified for the finals. Seider, who received the most playing time of any outfield player for the Detroit team, contributed two assists in the win. With six games left in the season, Detroit is nine points off a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators suffered a surprising setback in the race for entry into the final round. At the Columbus Blue Jackets, bottom of the table in the East, the Senators lost 3:4 on Sunday (local time). Stützle remained without goal participation. In the Eastern Conference table, Ottawa is three points ahead of Detroit with 80 points.
The Boston Bruins meanwhile broke a special sound barrier with their 4-3 away win after a penalty shoot-out at the St. Louis Blues. The currently best team in the NHL celebrated its 60th win of the season in Missouri. Only four teams in league history have equaled that number. The last time this happened was in the 2018/19 Tampa Bay Lightning season. With 62 wins in the regular season, the team from Florida also holds the absolute record together with the Red Wings from the 1995/96 season.
Basketball: Setback for Kleber and the Mavericks
Maxi Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks have suffered another setback in the fight for the playoffs in the professional basketball league NBA. The Texans lost 130-132 in overtime at the Atlanta Hawks, leaving them eleventh in the Western Conference with three games remaining. Kleber only played eight minutes and scored two points.
Places seven to ten in each conference qualify for entry into the so-called play-in tournament, in which four teams play two play-off places. The Los Angeles Lakers have the best chances after their 134:108 at the Houston Rockets, to which national player Dennis Schröder contributed just one point in just under 18 minutes. The Lakers are also battling city rivals Clippers and defending champions Golden State Warriors for sixth place in the Western Conference, which guarantees a playoff spot.
The brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, on the other hand, only have a purely theoretical chance of reaching tenth place in the Eastern Conference with Orlando Magic. In the 128:102 against the Detroit Pistons, Franz Wagner was the third best pitcher on his team with 16 points and eight assists, his brother Moritz contributed eleven points.
