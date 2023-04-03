The Boston Bruins meanwhile broke a special sound barrier with their 4-3 away win after a penalty shoot-out at the St. Louis Blues. The currently best team in the NHL celebrated its 60th win of the season in Missouri. Only four teams in league history have equaled that number. The last time this happened was in the 2018/19 Tampa Bay Lightning season. With 62 wins in the regular season, the team from Florida also holds the absolute record together with the Red Wings from the 1995/96 season.