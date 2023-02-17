US sports compact Seider and Detroit extend their winning streak
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Ice hockey: Seider celebrates the fifth win in a row with the Detroit Red Wings
National ice hockey player Moritz Seider has continued his winning streak with the Detroit Red Wings in the North American professional league NHL. The defenseman’s team beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 for their fifth straight win. Seider was on the ice for around 21 minutes, but was not involved in a goal. Detroit improved to fifth in the Atlantic Division.
Goalie Philipp Grubauer also had a sense of achievement with the Seattle Kraken. After a recent defeat, Seattle beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2. Grubauer stood the entire game on the ice and saved 17 shots on his goal. Seattle remains second in the Pacific Division and is on course for the playoffs.
Nico Sturm, on the other hand, suffered a defeat with the San Jose Sharks. Despite being in the lead, the 27-year-old’s team lost 2-1 at the Vegas Golden Knights, the decisive goal coming in the last minute of the game. For San Jose it was the second bankruptcy in a row.
Basketball: Bucks win despite Antetokounmpo’s injury
A wrist injury to two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has marred the Milwaukee Bucks’ 12th straight win. The Greek top star left the field at the beginning of the second quarter in the 112-110 win over the Chicago Bulls, having hit the basket after a defensive action.
An initial report from the Bucks said Antetokounmpo, who was the North American Pro League’s most valuable player in 2019 and 2020, appeared to have sprained his right wrist. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and over the next few days,” said coach Mike Budenholzer. He doesn’t know if Antetokounmpo will travel to Salt Lake City for the All-Star Game.
Antetokounmpo is scheduled to be team captain there on Monday night. In Chicago, the athletic pro only got two points. With an additional three assists, Antetokounmpo now leads his franchise with a total of 3,274 assists. The previous record was held by Paul Pressey (3,272) from 1982 to 1990.
Basketball: LeBron James or Michael Jordan? Schröder sees teammates ahead
Before Michael Jordan’s 60th birthday and the expected honoring of LeBron James for his record points in the NBA, Dennis Schröder took sides for his teammate in the eternal who-is-the-best debate. “It’s tough. Both should get their flowers. But I’m in the LeBron era, he’s been doing this for 20 years and it doesn’t look like he’s stopping yet. 20 years in the best league in the world, he has the scoring record, has four championships, MVPs – so what else should he do to make it one day? I’m definitely with LeBron,” said the captain of the German national basketball team of the German Press Agency.
Jordan turns 60 on Friday and had six championship titles with the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s. LeBron James (38) broke the NBA’s points record last week and now has 38,411 points. The debate over who is the best player in history is a hot topic of debate among fans and pundits around the world.
Schröder is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers with James for the second time in his career and is very grateful for that. “The guy is the GOAT and obviously to be able to play with him and be in the dressing room, learn from him and be in training means a lot to me. I’m still learning a lot in my tenth year,” said the man from Braunschweig.
NBA boss Adam Silver announced weeks ago that he wanted to recognize LeBron James for the record during the upcoming All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. The game against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week was interrupted immediately after the decisive basket. “20 minutes break because he deserves it,” said Schröder. “To be in the dressing room, to be out there, to have seen everything – it was crazy.”
