Before Michael Jordan’s 60th birthday and the expected honoring of LeBron James for his record points in the NBA, Dennis Schröder took sides for his teammate in the eternal who-is-the-best debate. “It’s tough. Both should get their flowers. But I’m in the LeBron era, he’s been doing this for 20 years and it doesn’t look like he’s stopping yet. 20 years in the best league in the world, he has the scoring record, has four championships, MVPs – so what else should he do to make it one day? I’m definitely with LeBron,” said the captain of the German national basketball team of the German Press Agency.