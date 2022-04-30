US sports compact



Embiid misses 76ers play-offs with fractured facial bone



Joel Embid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Timberwolves break in again – and fly out

The Memphis Grizzlies made it through the first round of the NBA playoffs and will face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals. The team around its star Ja Morant turned around again in the final minutes of the game on Friday evening (local time) and defeated the Timberwolves 114:106 in the end. In the third quarter, the hosts were still 13 points ahead, and the 101:99 three minutes before the end was Memphis’ first lead in the second half. The Timberwolves had already collapsed in the previous games.



The best pitcher of the game was young Anthony Edwards for the Timberwolves with 30 points. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each had 23 points for the Grizzlies, Morant had 17 points. The second-best team in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies were favorites in the series and now have home field advantage against the Warriors as well. The first duel between the two is on Sunday in Memphis.







The conference semifinals are now complete. In the west, the Dallas Mavericks around national player Maxi Kleber also meet the Phoenix Suns. The two semi-final series in the Eastern Conference are contested by defending champion Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics with Daniel Theis and the Philadelphia 76ers against the Miami Heat. The 76ers will have to do without their star Joel Embiid for a long time, who suffered a broken eye socket on Thursday and will probably be out for weeks.

The semi-final winners play off the participants in the finals series for the NBA title in the conference finals. In each series, a team needs four wins to prevail.

Basketball: Embiid misses 76ers playoffs with fractured facial bone

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to do without their best basketball player in the NBA playoffs until further notice. Joel Embiid has a right eye socket fracture and concussion. According to US media, the 76ers announced this on Friday evening (local time). The 76ers did not provide information on the duration of the center from Cameroon. With a comparable injury to the left eye socket, Embiid had been absent for three weeks and then played with a protective mask after an operation.



The 76ers meet the Miami Heat in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference. Game one of the series is on Monday evening (local time).

Embiid was injured in the closing stages of Thursday’s win against the Toronto Raptors when the 76ers were already 29 points ahead. During a defensive action, he got his opponent’s elbow in his face and left the field immediately. Embiid is one of the three finalists for the Main Round Most Valuable Player award.



Football: Raimann was the first Austrian to be drafted into the NFL

Bernhard Raimann was the first Austrian to be selected for the National Football League (NFL) draft. The 24-year-old offensive tackle was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round in 77th position.

Raimann has played for Central Michigan University in the USA since 2018. With his new team, which narrowly missed the playoffs last season, he meets the newly signed quarterback veteran Matt Ryan.







The NFL draft in Las Vegas, which distributes the sport’s greatest talents in the league before the start of the season, lasts several days. The day before Raimann’s election, defensive player Travon Walker (University of Georgia) was drawn as a top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For most teams, the focus in the first round of the draft was on defense. The first five picks were all defenders. The Pittsburgh Steelers secured the first quarterback, they moved Kenny Pickett to position 20. He is to follow Ben Roethlisberger, who has ended his great career.

Ice hockey: Seider said goodbye to the NHL season with a goal and a win

National ice hockey player Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings have brought in a win at the end of the regular season in the North American professional league NHL. The 21-year-old contributed a goal in the 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils. The Red Wings, sixth in the table in the Atlantic Division, clearly missed the playoffs.







Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers are playing for the title. The Canadians won their last league game 3-2 after a penalty shoot-out against the Vancouver Canucks. Draisaitl, who was rested against the Canucks, will face the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Nico Sturm and the Colorado Avalanche suffered a 4-1 defeat against Sturm’s ex-team Minnesota Wild at the end of the main round. Colorado had already won the Central Division before the game and is considered a favorite for the Stanley Cup. The team meets the Nashville Predators in round one of the playoffs starting Wednesday.

Seider is now going to the German national team together with Tim Stützle (Ottawa Senators), who also did not qualify for the play-offs, and goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken). The three NHL pros want to be successful with the DEB team at the World Cup in Finland (May 13-29).

