US sports compact Draisaitl’s Oilers are one win away – Jokic leads Denver one round
While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing.
Hockey: Draisaitl scores again in Oilers win
German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl earned a match point with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL playoffs. The Oilers won the fifth game against the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 (3-2, 2-0, 1-1) on Tuesday (local time). They took a 3-2 win lead in the best-of-seven series and only need one win to advance to the second round of the North American Ice Hockey League. The sixth game takes place on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Draisaitl scored acrobatically in the middle of the first period to give them a 2-0 lead when he fell after being pushed in the back. With six goals, the native of Cologne is currently the top scorer in the NHL playoffs. After the Kings narrowed the lead to 2-3 at the end of the early period, the Oilers went on to score the next three goals. Curious: Zack Hyman scored to make it 5-2 when the puck went over his face after a shot by his team-mate. Draisaitl’s co-star Connor McDavid didn’t score but put on two goals.
The Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 (2-0, 1-0, 1-0) at home to take a 3-2 lead in the series. The New York Islanders prevented an end and reduced the series to 2:3 with a 3:2 (1:0, 2:1, 0:1) away win against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Basketball: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into the second round of the NBA playoffs
The Denver Nuggets have qualified for the second round of the NBA playoffs. The best team in the main round of the Western Conference in the North American basketball league defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday (local time) with 112:109 (48:47) and won the best-of-seven series 4:1 after victories . Superstar Nikola Jokic became the match winner.
The Serbian center scored five points in a row at 104:104 in the final minute, Jokic made the final score perfect on the free-throw line. With 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists, the 28-year-old made his second triple-double in the playoffs. Jokic is one of three contenders for the league’s Most Valuable Player award, the Serb has won the MVP award for the past two years.
The Nuggets meet the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the playoffs. The Suns also won their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers 4-1 after victories, with a 136-130 (61-70) home win, Phoenix made progress perfect. The Suns turned the game around in the third quarter, scoring 50 points. Devin Booker in particular delivered there: Booker scored 24 of his 47 points in that round.
Thanks to Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks prevented a playoff exit, and the Hawks reduced the series to 2:3 with a 119:117 (66:58) away win at the Boston Celtics. Young scored his team’s last 14 points, the playmaker hitting the winning three-pointer two seconds from time. Atlanta crowned the race to catch up after a twelve-point deficit with around five minutes to go.
