Draisaitl scored acrobatically in the middle of the first period to give them a 2-0 lead when he fell after being pushed in the back. With six goals, the native of Cologne is currently the top scorer in the NHL playoffs. After the Kings narrowed the lead to 2-3 at the end of the early period, the Oilers went on to score the next three goals. Curious: Zack Hyman scored to make it 5-2 when the puck went over his face after a shot by his team-mate. Draisaitl’s co-star Connor McDavid didn’t score but put on two goals.